Royal Jordanian Airlines’ leading loyalty program, Royal Club, has joined forces with Dezerved, the luxury invite-only platform. The second airline loyalty program to partner with Dezerved, alongside Lufthansa’s Miles & More, Royal Club will offer its top tier program members access to the Dezerved platform, where they can find exclusive offers from high-end luxury brands.

Launched in 2021 by Loylogic, the world’s leading innovator and creator of points/miles experiences, Dezerved grants loyalty program members access to unbeatable discounts on the world’s most coveted luxury goods from brands like Gucci, Dior, and Bvlgari, and also offers a curated selection of elite experiences. Dezerved will be available to the most loyal, high net worth members of Royal Jordanian’s, Royal Club program - their Platinum Hawk and Gold Sparrow members.

Royal Jordanian is building on an existing partnership with Loylogic, as they are already users of Loylogic’s Pointshub and Pointspay solutions. Partnering with Dezerved will provide Royal Jordanian with additional ways to engage with its ultra-loyal Royal Club members by giving them access to special time-limited offers from a selection of luxury heritage and new concept brands.

Dominic Hofer, CEO at Dezerved, said: “We are very pleased to extend our relationship with Royal Jordanian and delighted that they are now partnered with all three of Loylogic’s solutions. Dezerved will provide their Royal Club Gold Sparrow and Platinum Hawk members with a new, innovative way to engage with their miles, and will allow Royal Jordanian to provide those most loyal members with the ultimate luxury customer experience. We hope that Royal Jordanian’s top-tier members will be excited by the exclusive offerings on our platform.”

Yola Isaac, Head of Frequent Flyer Department, at Royal Jordanian, said: “We are delighted to be launching this exclusive luxury invite-only platform at the time Royal Jordonian marks its 58th Anniversary. Adding Dezerved to our offering, in addition to the existing Pointshub and Pointspay programs, provides our members with the ultimate rewards experience - to suit all customers, at every level. With Dezerved we are now able to provide our most loyal customers an exclusive experience with the finest offers from an impressive selection of luxury products and brands that we are sure they will enjoy.”

About Dezerved

Dezerved is a subsidiary of Swiss-based Loylogic Holdings, a global innovator in points commerce. Through our Pointshub, Pointspay and Dezerved solutions, we empower loyalty programs with deep insights and maximized economics, and offer their members more choices to collect and redeem points online, in-app and in-store. Our industry-leading rewards marketplace integrates content partners, online shops and brands worldwide to give members and their loyalty currencies access to millions of products and services.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Zurich, Loylogic operates across the globe as the trusted partner of the most visionary loyalty programs.

https://www.dezerved.com/

About Royal Jordanian

Being a leading carrier in the region, RJ’s vision is to be the Airline of Choice connecting Jordan and the Levant with the world. Back in 1963, RJ was established as the national air carrier of Jordan.

From its hub at Queen Alia International Airport, RJ runs its fleet to reach worldwide destinations providing an extensive travel network for its guests via Amman to Europe, the US and Canada and North Africa. Through its 13 international airline partners in the oneworld alliance, RJ offers a network of over 1,000 airports in 170 countries.

