Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai ( RIT Dubai), a leading educational institution in the region, announces the addition of in-demand emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials to their educational offerings thanks to their new partnership with CertNexus.

As companies navigate within the fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor and open-source solutions are the norm to provide best in class results. Whether it is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Data Science to grow a business, implementing a high value innovation using an Internet of Things (IoT) solution, or maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organization. As technology becomes the de facto solution across all industries, the need for skills standardizations is more crucial than ever.

CertNexus is committed to providing certification programs that ensure employees have best-in-class skill sets to match their organization’s business critical technology solutions. CertNexus’ certification programs in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity and Secure Coding broaden Data, Developer, IT, and Security professional’s knowledge and validate skills using globally recognized curriculum and high stakes examinations. CertNexus micro-credentials provide business leaders, project managers, and compliance personnel the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions and lead projects. Whether providing introductory information, a deeper dive in specialized area, or compliance training, micro-credentials are right-sized for the need – validating focused knowledge.

Billions of dollars will be gained and lost over the next five years as tech changes business globally. The IoT industry is estimated to grow fivefold by 2025 with an estimated 75 billion devices according to Gartner, IDC forecasts AI systems will more than double to $79.2 billion in 2022, while the average cost of a cyber-attack on a company is $3.86 million (IBM). For an organization to succeed in this environment, training and confirming skills is the best investment towards growth.

“There is an imminent need to skill the next generation workforce to meet the evolving demands placed on businesses due to the adoption of emerging technologies. We find CertNexus’ certifications are well positioned to assist students looking for a competitive edge as they enter the workforce ,” said Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai.

“There is an increasing deficiency of skilled talent within data driven technology roles which risks stifling growth” says James Varnham, Managing Director of Logical Operations & CertNexus, and to that end, academia is having to be agile in providing industry based training and certification opportunities for under-grad and graduate students to ensure that they have the skills demanded by their future employers in the private or public sectors. RIT Dubai have proven to provide the academic thought leadership needed to bridge the gap between academic accomplishments and the constantly evolving demand of skills that the private sector is screaming out for.”

About Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with a storied 185 year history. Entering its next stage of growth in the region, RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.

About CertNexus

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ mission is to assist in closing the emerging tech global skills gap while providing individuals with a path towards establishing rewarding careers in Cybersecurity, Data Science, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning.

CertNexus partners with highly knowledgeable and talented industry experts to ensure the integrity and quality of each exam, with all exams following a rigorous development process. Two CertNexus exams—CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) and Certified Internet of Things Practitioner (CIoTP)—are accredited under the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024:2012 standard while these and others have received approvals by the following: U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to fulfill Directive 8570/8140 requirements, NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework, United Kingdom GCHQ NCSC, Skills Development Scotland, Bahrain Tamkeen, Malaysia Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), Singapore CITREP+, and more. For more information, connect with CertNexus at http://certnexus.com or contact us @ info@certnexus.com.

