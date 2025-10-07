Abu Dhabi, UAE - A new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) finds that women hold 32% of full-time jobs in the renewables sector. Although higher than in other energy industries, the percentage has not changed since IRENA’s first gender analysis in 2019, confirming that no meaningful progress is made in women’s representation over the years.

Building on the previous study, the second edition of Renewable Energy: A Gender Perspective provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of women’s participation in the renewable energy workforce, as well as the barriers they face. It urges for effective measures to address the persistent lack of progress and warns that without greater gender equality, the energy transition will not be fair or sustainable, with risks of labour shortages and a lack of diverse perspectives.

The data shows the widest gap in senior leadership positions, of which women only account for 19%. Women are significantly better represented in administrative roles, where they account for 45% of the workforce. Their share drops to 28% in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-related positions. It is lowest (22%) in trades, such as installers, machine operators, electricians and construction workers, which typically require technical certifications, vocational training or apprenticeships.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera, said, “Advancing gender equality in the renewable energy sector depends on robust data, targeted policy interventions and active collaboration of all stakeholders. Our analysis is the only of its kind to fill this knowledge gap. Unfortunately, despite performing better than in fossil fuel industries, little progress has been made. The sector still has a lot of work to do. To realise the energy transition’s full potential, women must be recognised as equal partners and leaders in shaping the renewables-based future.”

The lack of gender balance in the sector stems from systemic barriers that persist at every stage of professional development. Women continue to face bias and cultural stereotypes when they join the workforce; cope with growing challenges in balancing professional and caregiving responsibilities throughout their careers; and confront discriminatory practices and glass ceilings that hinder advancement into leadership positions.

Women are frequently the primary users and managers of household energy systems, bearing the greatest burden of energy poverty namely in developing countries. In non-governmental organisations focused on off-grid and community-based projects, women account for around 35% of employees, highlighting significant potential to expand their leadership and decision-making in advancing United Nations sustainable development goal for universal energy access.

The study also finds disparities among different types of organisation. Private enterprises, which dominate the renewables sector, report the lowest levels of female participation at 25%. By comparison, non-governmental organisations show nearly 48% female representation, while government and non-commercial institutions report 37%.

The report calls for both top-down and bottom-up strategies, as well as cross-cutting initiatives to overcome the barriers. Governments should enforce laws on non-discrimination, equal pay and access to education, while embedding gender equality into climate and energy policies.

Employers must introduce flexible work arrangements, transparent recruitment and promotion practices, mentorship opportunities, and safe, as well as respectful workplaces. Educational institutions, trade unions, civil society and international organisations also have a critical role in dismantling stereotypes, expanding opportunities and holding institutions accountable.

IRENA's report warns that without greater gender equality, the energy transition will not be fair or sustainable.

About the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

IRENA is the lead intergovernmental agency for the renewables-based energy transition in pursuit of a systemic change across the energy sectors. A global energy agency comprised of 169 countries and the EU, with 15 additional countries in accession, IRENA provides knowledge, technical assistance and capacity building, project and investment facilitation. The Agency enables international cooperation and partnerships to fight climate change and promote sustainable development, energy access, energy security and resilient economies and societies.

Contact information:

Nicole Bockstaller, Chief, Communications Officer, IRENA, nbockstaller@irena.org