UAE: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shared predictions on the top destinations favored by Kuwaiti travelers in 2025.

Leveraging current search data, Wego has pinpointed several cities that are poised to be popular among Kuwaiti travelers in the coming year.

In Europe, London takes the top spot of most searched destinations for 2025 on Wego so far.

London holds a lasting fascination among Kuwait travelers, as it also recorded the highest bookings of all European cities on Wego last year.

Wego experts noted its reign as a favorite due to its cultural allure and the enhanced accessibility afforded by the expanded UK ETA program. The online and expedited ETA program, which promises a 3-day processing period, has simplified travel, making the UK an even more attractive destination for Kuwait citizens.

Beyond London, other European cities such as Tbilisi City, Milan, Moscow, and Baku are also expected to be in high demand. These destinations offer a mix of unique and familiar cultural experiences and have been steadily climbing the ranks of preferred cities in 2025 on Wego.

In Asia, Southeast Asian cities were the most frequented by Kuwait travelers last year, a trend that is likely to continue into 2025. Manila, in particular, has seen the highest number of flight searches for the year ahead, reflecting the strong community ties between Kuwait and the Philippines.

Other Southeast Asian mainstays like Bangkok, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur are predicted to also dominate travel searches in 2025.

Based on Wego data, experts additionally predicted that cities outside of the SEA region like Tokyo and Seoul will continue to grow as top destinations among Kuwaitis, indicating a broadening interest in more diverse cultural and travel experiences in Asia.

-Ends-

About Wego:

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com