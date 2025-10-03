29% of GCC investors surveyed bought London property in the last 12 months, more than any other global city.

93% report rising confidence in the UK market, supported by five Bank of England rate cuts, falling prime London prices and a housing shortage driving rental yields.

But just 40% of Saudi investors expressed confidence in international investment services currently available to them

High-net-worth investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) continue to channel strategic capital into London, taking advantage of value-led opportunities, according to the latest GCC Investment Barometer from the UK’s oldest and most successful Islamic bank, AlRayan Bank.

The Bank’s third annual research, which surveys 150 high‑net‑worth investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE with a minimum £10 million in wealth and/or assets, found that 29% invested in London property in the last 12 months, ahead of New York (23%), Paris (23%), Los Angeles (22%) and Tokyo (21%).

The findings show that almost all (99%) GCC investors will make new or increased investments over the next five years, with retail property (44%), hospitality and leisure (36%) and student accommodation (34%) topping the targets list.

Confidence in the UK property market is high, with 93% saying this has increased in the last 12 months following five Bank of England base‑rate cuts, falling prices in prime London postcodes such as Mayfair, Chelsea, Westminster and Belgravia, and a housing shortage that continues to push up rental yields.

The Bank says that the introduction of visa‑free travel for GCC nationals and the UK’s comparatively low 24% Capital Gains Tax rate have added to the UK market’s draw.

Maisam Fazal, Chief Commercial Officer at AlRayan Bank, said: “The question we hear most from GCC investors is no longer where to buy, but how to execute with speed, certainty and control. Clients from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and across the region, are increasingly focused on securing the right opportunities, delivered through structures that align with their values and governance frameworks.

“At AlRayan Bank, we’re enabling this through Sharia-compliant club deals, off-market transactions and partnerships with proven operators to drive performance from day one. There is growing demand for sustainable investments and assets, and we’re proud to support our clients with tailored solutions that protect long-term value. Our in-country presence ensures we stay close to investor priorities and continue evolving with their needs.”

While investor demand is strong across all three countries surveyed, confidence in the financial services supporting that demand differs significantly. In Qatar, 78% of investors say the services available - particularly those supporting international investment - are well tailored to their needs, followed by 52% of investors in the UAE. In contrast, only 40% of Saudi investors feel similarly, despite being the most committed to high-value deals, with 32% planning to invest $100 million or more over the next five years.

The research highlights persistent service gaps in Saudi Arabia - particularly around private banking and structured wealth solutions - but this is beginning to shift. Demand from younger, digitally savvy Saudi investors is rising, with growing interest in long-term, Sharia-compliant strategies.

AlRayan Bank has seen Saudi-originated business grow sharply, with Home Purchase Plan Premier (HPPP) volumes rising from 16% in 2020–21 to 69% by 2025, and an 80% uplift in Structured Real Estate activity across the GCC, driven largely by Saudi clients targeting prime London assets.

Within the capital, GCC investor preferences are shifting. While central London still attracts the largest share (38%), East London (36%), the suburbs (33%) and North London (29%) are increasingly on the radar, reflecting regeneration projects and improved transport links.

While London remains the frontrunner, GCC investors are broadening their focus across the UK. Liverpool is the top regional hotspot for the third consecutive year, followed by Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Strong returns and rental growth are the leading investment drivers (57%), closely followed by favourable purchase terms (56%). Sustainability is also climbing fast on the agenda, with 95% of investors seeking green investments and factoring environmental performance into their decisions.

Mr Fazal added: “Across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, our clients are sharpening their focus on London and a handful of strong UK regional cities. They’re prioritising transparent markets, stable income and long-term capital growth - and the UK continues to offer that mix. Over many years we’ve built strong trusted relationships in Qatar and the UAE, and we’re now expanding our on-the-ground presence in Saudi Arabia which is an exciting next step in our journey.”

The full report can be accessed here: GCC Property Investment in the UK

Survey of 150 investors with a minimum £10m wealth/assets from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Conducted by Censuswide between 3–7 July 2025

Created on behalf of AlRayan Bank by Citypress

For more information please contact: alrayanbank@citypress.co.uk

AlRayan Bank is the most successful UK Islamic bank. Established in 2004, the Bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

For the year ending 31 December 2024, AlRayan Bank reported double-digit asset growth, fuelled by strong performance in its commercial property and premier banking divisions – the second highest financial performance in its history.

At the same time, the Bank continued to advance its ESG commitments - remaining carbon neutral, operating entirely on renewable energy, cutting paper usage by more than 50%, and introducing Mastercards made from renewable materials.

AlRayan Bank is the UK subsidiary of the AlRayan Bank Group (formerly Masraf Al Rayan), a leading Islamic bank based in Qatar and licensed by the Qatar Central Bank.

In May 2025, the Bank rebranded from Al Rayan Bank to AlRayan Bank to reflect a more modern market positioning and to align more closely with the Group’s strategic vision.