Abu Dhabi, UAE – Waterfront real estate in Abu Dhabi continues to deliver exceptional capital growth, significantly outpacing non-waterfront developments, according to new analysis by MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer. Data covering Q4 2021 to Q3 2025 shows that off-plan projects across the emirate grew by a weighted average of 47%, driven by an extraordinary 429% increase in sales volume.

The strongest performance is concentrated in Abu Dhabi’s premium waterfront districts, where prices surged by 69% during the same period, compared with 22% growth for non-waterfront properties.

“Al Reem Island exemplifies this trend,” said Artemiy Marinin, Project Director at MERED. “Waterfront projects on the island recorded a 57% increase in prices since Q4 2021, far exceeding the 20% growth seen in non-waterfront areas. This performance not only reflects current market demand but also indicates considerable potential for future growth compared with other established luxury destinations.”

Yas Island demonstrates the upper benchmark, with waterfront project prices climbing 81% over the same timeframe. This comparison highlights Al Reem Island’s untapped potential, which combines a central location, ongoing development, and strong investor appeal.

Building on these strengths, MERED recently unveiled Riviera Residences, a design-led waterfront development spanning two prime plots totaling over 23,400 square meters within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Riviera Residences, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, offers over 400 elegantly crafted apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse The project takes inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, reflected in its contemporary and culturally rooted design. All pre-launch units were immediately sold out, cementing its status as a premium waterfront destination.

“The superior performance of waterfront properties is underpinned by a straightforward principle: limited supply meets consistent demand. Waterfront land is finite, and the appeal of a premium lifestyle ensures these properties remain highly sought-after,” added Marinin. “This scarcity, coupled with strong buyer interest, translates into stable and profitable investments, offering superior rental yields, capital appreciation, and liquidity for investors.”

MERED’s research confirms that Abu Dhabi’s waterfront market continues to offer compelling opportunities for investors seeking long-term growth in the emirate’s luxury real estate sector. With strategic locations, high-quality infrastructure, and sustained demand, waterfront projects remain a key driver of Abu Dhabi’s residential property market.

