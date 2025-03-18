77% of respondents trust digital payments and 81% expect to use them more in the next 12 months

86% of respondents in the UAE feel more secure making online payments when required to enter a text code or click a link to confirm their identity

Dubai, UAE: A new study commissioned by Visa reveals a rise in consumer awareness and proactive security measures for digital payments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ninth annual Stay Secure study, which surveyed 5,800 adults across 17 CEMEA markets, found that 99% of consumers in the UAE now actively take precautions to secure their online transactions, showcasing increased savviness as digital payments gain momentum.

While nearly half (49%) of surveyed consumers in the UAE acknowledge their vulnerability to scams, the increased adoption of security measures and preference for stronger authentication indicate a positive shift in consumer behavior since the last edition of the Stay Secure study in 2023. Consumers are now actively spotting red flags and verifying the legitimacy of online interactions, showing a marked increase in awareness.

Other key insights emerging from the research bode well for the continued acceleration of digital payments in the UAE, with over three-quarters (77%) of all respondents stating that they mostly or completely trust digital payments. Eighty-one percent (81%) of respondents surveyed anticipate that they will increase their use of digital payments over the next year.

"The digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and consumers across the UAE are embracing its convenience while becoming more vigilant about security," said Charles Lobo, Senior Vice President, Regional Risk Officer, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), Visa. "Consumer education is our best defense against fraud, and industry collaboration makes this possible. As scams grow more sophisticated, the battle for security never stops. Consumers increasingly trust partners who take tangible steps to protect them.”

“We are delighted to launch Visa's latest Stay Secure research for the UAE which underscores the important role retailers and financial institutions play in building and maintaining consumer trust in digital payments. Our latest research provides valuable insights that can inform industry strategies to enhance consumer trust and protect the payments system and support the UAE government's efforts to grow the digital economy," said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE.

The Stay Secure study highlights evolving consumer preferences, which could offer Visa's stakeholders actionable intelligence for trust-building strategies and inform the creation of educational materials to empower consumers against fraud.

Key Findings of the Visa Stay Secure Study in the UAE:

Falling for scams. With growing reliance on digital payments, scams continue to proliferate. Nearly half (49%) of consumers in the UAE have fallen for a scam, with 15% being victims on multiple occasions. For example, 62% have been approached by someone requesting them to transfer money on their behalf. Despite this, only 30% admit to being primarily responsible for falling victim to a scam, while 55% believe others are to blame.

Vulnerable Loved Ones. While 59% of surveyed consumers in the UAE have some degree of confidence in their own ability to spot fraud, 92% worry their family or friends might fall for a scam. Ninety percent (90%) believe that Gen X[1] digital payment users are most likely to get scammed online.

Detecting Fraudsters. Consumers are highly wary of suspicious text messages or emails, recognizing these as potential scams designed to steal their money. The biggest red flag for fraud is a request to reset passwords or account information due to a data breach, with 68% of respondents ranking it as one of the top three most suspicious messages.

Taking Precautions. Nearly all (99%) surveyed consumers in the UAE remain cautious about suspicious requests. 61% decline to respond to emails asking them to transfer money on someone else’s behalf, while 59% refrain from sharing card or account credentials. Forty-eight percent (48%) have set up text message alerts that notify them of any account transactions.

Rising Digital Payments. Consumers in the UAE use a variety of digital payment methods, the most common being card payments (67%), mobile payments (59%), and bank transfers via mobile banking apps or platforms (59%). Seventy percent (70%) of respondents find digital payments quicker and simpler than other methods and 66% appreciate that they allow payments anytime, anywhere.

Comfort in Digital Payments. Mobile payments are also seen as one of the most secure digital payment methods. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments are used by 34% of adults in the UAE, yet only 5% consider them the easiest payment option. This highlights an opportunity to improve the user experience and simplify the process for greater adoption.

Building Trust. As digital payments gain traction, retailers, banks, and payment processors can build trust by requiring users to confirm purchases via texted codes or links and displaying trusted security badges. Eighty-six percent (86%) of consumers in the UAE feel safer when they must confirm their identity through a text code, while more than half (56%) appreciate visible security icons.

Visa’s Commitment to a Secure Digital Future

Visa has been at the center of AI in payments, investing $3.3 billion in our AI and data infrastructure over the last decade. In 2024, it introduced three new AI-powered risk and fraud prevention solutions, as part of the Visa Protect suite, that are designed to help reduce fraud across immediate A2A and card-not-present (CNP) payments, as well as transactions on and off Visa’s network.

As the world's largest SaaS platform, Visa combats cybercrime by deploying cutting-edge tools, expertise, and processes to help identify and mitigate fraud. The impact is undeniable: In the past year, Visa blocked $40 billion in fraudulent payment value, prevented 80 million fraudulent transactions, and averted over $122 million in estimated e-commerce fraud through malware detection.

About the Visa Stay Secure Study

The Visa Stay Secure study was conducted by Wakefield Research in December 2024. It involved a survey of 5,800 adults aged 18 years and over across 17 CEMEA markets. Sample sizes included 300 per market, with increased representation in Egypt (600), Pakistan (500), and Nigeria (500).

[1] Gen X is the demographic cohort of people aged 44 to 59 years old.