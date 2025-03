The latest Q4 2024 Qatar Real Estate Review from ValuStrat, a globally recognised consultancy specialising in multi-sector advisory services, provides a comprehensive analysis of the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. The report highlights stable capital values, shifting rental trends, and a surge in tourism-driven demand, offering key insights into market resilience and strategic growth opportunities as Qatar’s property sector continues to evolve.

Anum Hasan, Head of Research, Qatar, shares her synopsis of Qatar’s real estate market. She and her research team said the fourth quarter outperformed previous periods, particularly in the residential sector, while other segments remained stable or saw corrections.

The ValuStrat Price Index remained steady throughout the year at 96.6 points. With Q1 2021 as the 100-point benchmark, the apartment index rose 1.3% QoQ while holding firm YoY at 98.9 points. The villa index stood at 96 points, unchanged both quarterly and annually.

A similar upward trend persisted in high-end districts, though this time concentrated among smaller one- and twobedroom units. Notably, modest increments trickled into inner Doha as well. Meanwhile, mortgage transactions surged in the final quarter of 2024, nearing a 200% YoY increase.

The office market remained steady, though select prime locations saw slight declines in rental rates. Retail performance followed a comparable trend, with corrections contained within 5%.

Tourism reached record highs, surpassing five million visitors during the fourth quarter, up 25% annually, primarily driven by GCC travellers. As a result, hotel occupancy climbed 15% yearly to almost 70%, while key performance indicators such as Average Daily Rates (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) improved by 5% and 21% YoY, respectively.

The industrial sector saw adjustments, with rents for ambient warehouses and temperature-controlled facilities decreasing by 7% and 1.2% QoQ, respectively. However, new government strategies aim to enhance the sector by prioritising sustainability and boosting SME participation.

She concludes that, overall, the year closed with a measured resilience, supported by strength in residential, tourism, and hospitality, while other sectors either held steady or saw minor adjustments. This sets a controlled yet optimistic tone for the year ahead.

About ValuStrat:

ValuStrat is an international consulting group that provides advisory, valuation, research, transaction advisory, due diligence, and industrial consulting services, working across various industry sectors. With 45+ years of experience, a network of 14 offices in 5 countries and a client base of 1,000 corporations across the Middle East, UK, Europe and Africa, ValuStrat assists diverse clients, from governments, multinationals, large local corporations and financial institutions to startups, SMEs and family businesses. For Valuation services, it is the preferred service provider to over 120 financial institutions across the EMEA region.