As we approach peak summer, a period that’s poised to be busy for travel, Uber is presenting its seventh annual Lost & Found Index, unveiling the most surprising and frequently misplaced items left behind by passengers in the past year.

Wallets, phones, and keys topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but as we well know, riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind – they’re forgetting everything from their backpacks to their laptops, groceries, luggage - and that’s just to name a few.

The full results are below - take a look, they may surprise you!

10 most commonly forgotten items

Wallet / purse Phone / camera Keys Backpack / bag / folders / box / luggage Headphones / speaker Clothing Glasses Jewelry / watch / make-up Groceries Laptop

Craziest Items

Children’s bicycle Waffle maker Padel racket Skating Shoe

Most forgetful dates

2022-09-02 (Fri) 2022-09-01 (Thurs) 2022-09-03 (Sat) 2022-09-04 (Sun) 2022-09-05 (Mon)

Most forgetful times of day

18:00 PM 19:00 PM 20:00 PM

Most forgetful days of the week

Friday Monday Saturday Sunday Thursday Tuesday Wednesday

“We’ve all experienced the moment of panic when you realize you’ve left something behind in a taxi, plane, bus, or train, only to realize the chances of getting that item back are slim. Thousands of items are left behind in vehicles requested via the Uber app each day, but if you lost your item in a vehicle you’re in luck, because you can easily contact the driver to get your item returned. As you get going this summer, try to remember your belongings when you exit the backseat. In case you do lose your skating shoes or bicycle, Uber is always happy to help return those items,” said Norhen Ali, Head of Communications, Middle East and North Africa, Uber.



Each year, the Uber Lost & Found Index offers a snapshot of the items that riders tend to forget, both everyday objects and unique belongings. It also highlights the cities that have shown the highest rates of forgetfulness, the specific times of day and days of the week when items are most left behind, and, of course, provides helpful tips on retrieving lost items using the Uber app.

If you’re one of those people who left something behind, look no further than this video, which outlines the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver - but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item.” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at then tap submit. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

And if you lost your personal phone and are unable to sign into the app you can be connected to support via webchat at the link here.