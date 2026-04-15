Inaugural "State of AI for Wealth" report reveals:

The UAE ranks second globally in the Global Wealth AI Optimism Index, leading the world in Momentum — the intent to replace traditional investment research with AI tools within the next twelve months

The Middle East ranks first globally across the Index, outranking APAC, North America, and Europe on both current adoption and future momentum

78.3% of respondents globally already use AI for investment research, with 65.1% planning to replace manual research methods within the year

DUBAI: BridgeWise, the leading wealth AI provider, today released its inaugural State of AI for Wealth in 2026 report, a global study of 2,100 respondents across 19 countries examining how investors worldwide are integrating artificial intelligence into their research and decision-making. Among the report's most significant findings: the UAE ranks second globally in the inaugural Global Wealth AI Optimism Index and first in the world in Momentum, meaning UAE investors have the highest stated intent of any country surveyed to replace traditional investment research with AI tools within the next twelve months.

The Global Wealth AI Optimism Index: The Middle East Leads the World

The report introduces the Global Wealth AI Optimism Index, a proprietary benchmark evaluating 19 countries across four weighted pillars: Adoption (AI usage frequency), Confidence (trust in AI accuracy), Edge (perceived competitive advantage), and Momentum (intent to replace traditional research with AI). The Middle East ranks first globally across the Index, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary drivers of that performance, ranking first and second worldwide respectively. The UAE's standout position in Momentum — ahead of every other country in the study — reflects the broader regional commitment to AI-integrated financial infrastructure, consistent with the UAE's national technology strategy and its established position as a leading global fintech hub.

The "Untapped Believers"

Beyond active users, the study identifies a significant market opportunity among what it terms the "Untapped Believers." Approximately 29.3% of respondents who do not currently use AI for investment research already report trusting its accuracy. The primary barrier to their adoption is not skepticism but a lack of accessible, purpose-built tools within the wealth ecosystem, a gap that purpose-built, regulation-aligned AI platforms are positioned to close.

The Great Research Migration

Looking ahead, 65.1% of respondents globally indicate they are likely to replace manual investment research with AI-driven tools in the coming year, a shift most pronounced among younger investors, with 57.8% of those aged 18 to 35 already identifying as frequent AI users, compared with 26.9% of those over 50.

BridgeWise CEO Gaby Diamant commented: "The competitive divide in wealth management will no longer run between humans and machines. It will run between those who have access to specialized, wealth-native intelligence that surfaces opportunities invisible to generic AI engines, and those still navigating an increasingly complex global market with tools that were not built for it. The data from this study confirms the demand is already there. The mandate now is to meet it with AI that is explainable, accurate, and purpose-built for finance from the ground up."

About the Report

The State of AI for Wealth in 2026 is based on a global study of 2,100 respondents across 19 countries, with equal male and female participation. Respondents are employed adults with active bank accounts aged 18 to 75, spanning North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and the Middle East.

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is the global leader in AI for wealth, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Using regulatory-compliant, transparent AI to power equity and fund analysis, multilingual tools, and AI chat for investments, BridgeWise provides trusted investment intelligence to over 100 institutional clients and 35 million end users across more than 15 languages. With offices in Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions including Japan Exchange Group, S&P Global Market Intelligence, SIX, B3, eToro, and Rakuten Securities.