Over half of respondents in the UAE are optimistic about the future for the next generation compared to the global average of 36%, suggesting trust and optimism are linked

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The UAE has once again emerged as one the most trusting countries according to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer.

The latest report, which surveys over 33,000 respondents in 28 countries and is in its 25th year, finds that while many nations grapple with flatlining trust due to concerns such as misinformation and higher costs of living driven by inflation, the UAE continues to be a beacon of stability, with high confidence in government and business.

The UAE was first included in the Edelman Trust Barometer in 2010 and has consistently ranked among the most trusting nations surveyed, with respondents seeing the country’s leadership and its institutions as worthy of trust due to their competence and ethics.

The latest report for the UAE shows:

Trust in Government in the UAE is among the highest measured : At 82%, the UAE government is the most trusted institution in the country. The global average for trust in government is 52%;

: At 82%, the UAE government is the most trusted institution in the country. The global average for trust in government is 52%; Strong confidence in business: Business is the only institution trusted globally, at 62%, while in the UAE 76% of respondents say they trust business to do what is right;

Business is the only institution trusted globally, at 62%, while in the UAE 76% of respondents say they trust business to do what is right; Trust in professionals and societal influencers remains high in the UAE : Teachers (85%) and fellow citizens (79%) enjoy substantial trust, indicating trust is influenced by individual circles and built locally;

: Teachers (85%) and fellow citizens (79%) enjoy substantial trust, indicating trust is influenced by individual circles and built locally; Trust and optimism are linked: 60% of people in the UAE – one of the most trusting countries in the study – believe the next generation will be better off than we are today, compared to 36% global average.

Despite concerns around globalization and potential economic recession, UAE respondents maintain faith in global institutions. The UAE is one of only ten countries who trust in the United Nations (67%) and only one of eight who trust the European Union (66%).

In stark contrast to the UAE’s stability, the global picture reveals a deepening crisis of trust. The breakdown in the social contract globally, resulting in a trust crisis, has been caused by a mass-class divide, a lack of credible information sources, and a belief that systems work against individuals, not for them.

The global report, released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlights widespread skepticism driven by:

Concern over misinformation: 63% globally say it is becoming harder to distinguish between credible sources and intentionally deceptive information;

63% globally say it is becoming harder to distinguish between credible sources and intentionally deceptive information; Distrust in global leadership: Respondents fear they are intentionally being misled, including by journalists and media;

Respondents fear they are intentionally being misled, including by journalists and media; Economic disparity fuels scepticism: Two in three people globally believe the wealthy don’t pay their fair share of taxes and are the source of many of our problems.

Two in three people globally believe the wealthy don’t pay their fair share of taxes and are the source of many of our problems. Mass-class divide deepens – A 13-point gap in institutional trust levels exists between high- and low-income groups globally, despite a shared distrust in 2012 following the global financial crisis;

– A 13-point gap in institutional trust levels exists between high- and low-income groups globally, despite a shared distrust in 2012 following the global financial crisis; Diminishing optimism for future generations: Only 36% of people worldwide believe the next generation will be better off than we are today, with the lowest optimism being only 9% in France.

Omar Qirem, Chief Executive Officer of Edelman Middle East, said: “Edelman has been measuring trust for 25 years and first included the UAE in 2010. The data tells a compelling success story: trust has remained consistently high in the UAE for over a decade. This stands in stark contrast to much of the rest of the world, which continues to grapple with a global trust crisis. That erosion of trust has led to widespread pessimism.

“The latest annual Edelman Trust Barometer report for the UAE again reaffirms the Emirate’s position as a prime example in building and maintaining public trust and optimism. In 2025, 82% of respondents in the UAE trust the Government, while the global average for trust in government is 52%.

“The UAE has demonstrated that when institutions act with integrity and competence, trust flourishes. Where trust thrives, optimism overcomes uncertainty, paving the way for a brighter future - one that everyone can believe in.”

