Dubai, UAE – A new generation of investors is reshaping financial markets, with participation accelerating across both developed and emerging economies. In the UAE and wider MENA region, this shift is particularly pronounced, driven by a digitally native population redefining how wealth creation begins.

Young investors are entering the markets with a mindset that differs significantly from previous generations. Rather than waiting to reach peak earning years, many are starting early and approaching investing as a long-term discipline. This behavioural shift is evident globally, with 82% of Gen Z investors in the US beginning their investment journey before the age of 21, signalling a move towards consistency and habit-driven investing over short-term gains.

This early participation is underpinned by a strong foundation of financial awareness. Research from the World Economic Forum indicates that 86% of Gen Z have learned about investing by the time they enter the workforce, reflecting how financial literacy is becoming embedded earlier and shaping more confident, informed financial decision-making across generations.

In the UAE, this generational transformation is already visible at scale. More than 60% of UAE consumers actively use digital financial platforms, reflecting a high level of engagement and financial awareness. Learning pathways have evolved, with 50% of Gen Z relying on social media as a primary source for investment knowledge, reinforcing the role of digital ecosystems in shaping investor behaviour.

Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Finvasia Group and Dealing, said: “Young investors today are entering the markets earlier, more informed, and with a clearer sense of purpose than any generation before them. What we are seeing across the UAE and globally is a shift from reactive investing to intentional wealth-building, where consistency, accessibility, and values matter as much as returns.”

This evolution is closely tied to the rapid adoption of digital platforms. Across the MENA region, digital investment platform adoption is growing at 20–25%, while in the UAE, 70–75% of investors now prefer mobile-first, digital investment solutions, underscoring the demand for seamless, technology-led experiences.

Market fundamentals further reinforce this momentum. The UAE’s fintech ecosystem is projected to exceed $3 billion by 2026, supported by strong economic fundamentals, including a GDP per capita of over $47,000, one of the highest in the region. This combination of high disposable income and digital readiness is enabling broader participation in financial markets.

The investor ambition is becoming increasingly global. While 85% of UAE retail investors continue to invest in local stocks, appetite for international diversification is accelerating, particularly towards US equities and technology-led sectors. Regional investment reports show multi-asset investing across MENA has risen sharply, with diversified portfolios accounting for 16.4% of investment activity by 2025, reflecting growing demand for global exposure beyond domestic markets. Wealth managers across the GCC are also reporting rising allocations towards international equities, especially US markets, as investors seek broader sector access, AI-driven growth opportunities, and long-term portfolio resilience.

However, despite strong intent, a gap remains between aspiration and action. Investors across the GCC are globally aware and financially capable, yet participation in global markets is often constrained by factors such as perceived platform complexity, limited financial knowledge, and a tendency towards short-term trading behaviour, which can heighten the fear of financial loss.

“At Dealing, we are building for this new investor profile. This generation does not want complexity or gatekeeping; they want simplicity, transparency, and the ability to start small while thinking big. Whether it is a young professional in Dubai or a first-time investor anywhere in the world, the expectation is the same: a platform that speaks their language and supports their long-term financial journey. This is not just a trend, it is a structural shift that will define the future of global investing,” said Virk.

Platforms like Dealing simplify access to global markets, enabling investors through a unified platform that offers access to global markets, a simplified and user-centric experience, institutional-grade infrastructure, multi-asset investment capabilities, and an education-led ecosystem with transparent pricing.

The convergence of early investing habits, digital adoption, and global ambition is set to redefine capital markets. The UAE, with its progressive ecosystem and tech-forward population, is emerging as a key hub in this transformation, as platforms like Dealing enable the next generation to build wealth with confidence, clarity, and control.

Accessing Dealing: Investors can start building their globally diversified portfolios by creating an account at Dealing.com

About Dealing:

Dealing is a global investing platform designed to make multi-market investing simple, transparent, and accessible through a seamless mobile and web experience. Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing offers access to global stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and alternative instruments through a single account, supported by direct regulatory licensing and a fully owned technology stack. For more information, visit: https://dealing.com/en-NL.

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