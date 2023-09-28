The report captures a comprehensive analysis of responses from businesses from India, the UAE, Indonesia, and other Asian countries across key last-mile logistics metrics

India: Locus, a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company, released a new research report, Decoding Asia’s Last-Mile Maturity, uncovering valuable insights about the current state of last-mile logistics in India, Indonesia, the UAE, and other Asian countries. It also shows progress and gaps in the ecosystem and the pivotal role of technology in driving business success.

The report reveals that 79% of businesses across Asia are harnessing the technology to enhance their last-mile efficiency, but a staggering 84% lack confidence in their processes to drive growth and enhance customer experiences. These findings underscore that there’s widespread adoption of technology in the industry however, a majority of businesses are not able to leverage it to its full potential.

“Solving deep-seated last-mile challenges requires a deep understanding of your business's last-mile maturity. Therefore, to help businesses across sectors gauge their maturity and supercharge their last-mile growth, we recently launched the Last-Mile Maturity Assessment. Data from these responses has shown that today only 40% of businesses in Asia have scratched the surface of tech-driven last-mile prowess, showing that there is an untapped opportunity for businesses to achieve success. We want this report to reflect key trends and opportunities for businesses, so can they get inspired to optimize their logistics and achieve greater revenues and superior customer experiences”, says, Mehul Kapadia, Chief Revenue Officer, Locus.

The report unveils the performance of the businesses across five key logistics metrics, including Last-Mile Excellence, Customer Experience, Workforce Empowerment, Advanced Analytics, and Sustainability.

Some key findings:

India emerges as a leader in Advanced Analytics with a score of 3.59 out of 5, pointing to the growing reliance of businesses on big data analytics and other new-age technologies to optimize and transform their last-mile into revenue-generating machinery.

India excels in Workforce Empowerment in last-mile logistics with 3.42 out of 5, indicating that the businesses are investing in and leveraging robust tech solutions such as advanced route planning, geocoding, etc., to make the lives of the delivery drivers better.

The UAE leads in Last-mile Excellence with an impressive score of 3 out of 5. In fact, a whopping 70% of the UAE businesses are embracing multiple last-mile technologies, reshaping customer expectations in the booming e-commerce landscape in the region.

In Customer Experience scores, the UAE leads with an average of 3.73 out of 5, surpassing the industry average of 3.53, followed by India, Indonesia, and others.

The UAE again leads in Sustainability with a score of 4.16 out of 5, followed by India at 3.78, while Indonesia falls below the global average at 2.55.

Furthermore, the report offers vital industry insights into 3PL & CEP, e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and other sectors. For instance, it highlights a common trend where sustainability, though considered strategically important, often lacks comprehensive follow-through. Specifically, carbon emissions tracking is overlooked in 3 out of 5 industries. Overall, the analysis shows that 49% of global organizations lack confidence in tracking sustainability metrics to reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

