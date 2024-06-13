Bahrain: Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Report, which revealed that it has blocked more than 161 billion threats, marking a significant 10% annual rise comparing to the previous year’s global figures and issued a warning, highlighting that attackers are employing increasingly sophisticated techniques to target a smaller number of victims, potentially leading to higher financial gains.

Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2023 titled “Calibrating Expansion,” serves as a compelling reminder that enterprises must maintain a proactive approach in managing risks across the entire attack surface in today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Additionally, the report revealed a 349% year-over-year surge in email malware detection worldwide. In contrast, detections of malicious and phishing URLs decreased by 27% year-over-year. Cloud app access posed the greatest risk, with Trend's Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) recording nearly 83 billion access attempts.

In Bahrain, Trend Micro detected and blocked over 8 million threats last year. This encompasses the prevention of over 1.9 million email threats and over 1.1 million malicious URL victim attacks. Additionally, Trend Micro identified and stopped more than 3.5 million malware attacks, showcasing its prowess in safeguarding digital assets in the country.

"As the frequency and sophistication of data breaches continue to rise, organizations must adopt a proactive and comprehensive approach to safeguarding digital infrastructure," said Rasheed Al Odah, Managing Director, Middle East, Trend Micro. "At Trend Micro, we are deeply committed to fortifying Bahrain's cybersecurity landscape through the utilization of cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Our annual report reflects our efforts and dedication to creating a resilient and secure environment that empowers businesses to flourish”.

With a focus on enabling successful digital transformation in the country, Bahrain’s National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSC) underscores the critical role of adopting a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy so that organisations can be empowered to thrive in the modern era. Trend Micro shares this commitment to cybersecurity excellence, offering innovative solutions and fostering resilience to guide organizations in the complex digital landscape.

About Trend Micro

