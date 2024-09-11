Dubai - DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, has released its newest white paper on how retailers can make the most of AI to drive sales during upcoming shopping seasons such as back to school shopping and holidays shopping.

Dubai welcomed a record 10.6 million international visitors in H1 2024, and this uptick is likely to continue in the second half of the year with a growth forecast of 3.8%. For retailers to cater to an increasingly international customer base, creating and localizing multilingual content is key.

According to DeepL’s newest white paper titled ‘The executive guide to AI-enabled communication and global retail’, the top use case for Language AI is creating content in multiple languages (46%). The top translated content is external communication (57%), followed by internal communication (39%), and marketing/advertising materials (32%). These translation needs are further demonstrated in the following scenarios where retailers most often require Language AI:

Creating marketing assets in multiple languages for new collections or for specific times of year, including Holiday shopping

Translating customer service interactions such as emails, customer support tickets, and chatbot interactions to serve multilingual customers

Translating internal systems for international operations, such as back-end workflow tools,

Enabling international expansion through instant regionalisation of in-store and online content

AI is rapidly enabling retailers to communicate in multiple languages efficiently. AI for retailers can:

Improve operational processes by scaling communications between headquarters and international offices,

Boost employee productivity by ensuring core systems and tools (such as customer service and human resources) support employees in their local language,

Reduce the cost and workload required to translate and localise their communications and content

David Parry-Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at DeepL commented: “The last couple of years have shown the volatility that many retailers face in their day to day operations and AI can go a long way to improving these, especially in the end of year crunch. Research also shows that 75%[1] shoppers want to communicate in their native language when making purchases online, further driving home the need for effective translation options at every stage of the retail experience.”

Jakob Kalina, Head of Localisation at Alza, a European e-commerce store, credited the DeepL API for helping Alza manage massive amounts of user reviews. She added, “Translated reviews have enhanced customer trust in our online shopping experience. Translating hundreds of thousands of reviews from Czech to German and Hungarian has noticeably increased our conversion rates. This strategy has not only improved our customer service, but also solidified our position in the competitive e-commerce market.”

With the busiest time of the year for many retailers fast approaching, there’s still time to implement AI tools to help them gain in productivity and positively impact their bottom line. A 2024 Forrester study revealed that implementing DeepL delivered a 345% return on investment for global companies, reducing translation time by 90% while driving a 50% reduction in workload—underscoring the platform’s potential for businesses seeking to grow revenue and enter new markets faster and at scale.

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals in 228 global markets trust DeepL’s Language AI platform for human-like translation and better writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL’s AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 900 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

