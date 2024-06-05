Jeddah: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the top travel app, has selected a list of visa-free destinations for Saudi travelers for the Eid al Adha holiday.

This year’s Eid al Adha is predicted to give Saudi residents a long weekend, a perfect occasion to travel. Anticipation is already building up, with an 84.73% increase in searches for international trips during Eid al Adha compared to the same travel period last month.

Wego expects to see booking numbers to further climb up as we get closer to Eid al Adha holiday. Wego’s data for Eid al Adha last year showed that on average, travelers collectively made their bookings more than a month ahead of their travel dates. However, about 25% of them opted to book closer to the travel dates—only up to 7 days ahead.

For Saudi travelers who have yet to decide on their Eid al Adha travel plans or simply want a hassle-free holiday, Wego presents a collection of both old favorites and fascinating destinations that can be visited without visa.

*Flight prices are accurate as of the time of this writing

Tbilisi, Georgia

Prepare to wander through its historic streets, where each winding alleyway holds a unique narrative told through mesmerizing art, captivating architecture, and the tantalizing flavors of Georgian cuisine.

Saudi Arabian citizens enjoy visa-free entry into Georgia and can stay for up to 360 days.

Travelers can discover direct flight options from Riyadh and Jeddah to Georgia on Wego. Flyadeal and Jazeera Airways provide these flights, with prices starting at SAR 831 from Riyadh and SAR 817 from Jeddah.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

The enchanting Tashkent, Uzbekistan, located along the Silk Road, offers a variety of experiences for curious Saudi Arabian travelers. Lose yourself in the hustle and bustle of its bazaars, then unwind on picture-perfect beaches.

Travelers from Saudi Arabia can enter Tashkent without a visa and enjoy a stay of up to 30 days.

Uzbekistan Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Emirates provide layover flights from Riyadh to Tashkent, with fares commencing at SAR 835.

Flights from Jeddah to Tashkent start from SAR 1,009, all conveniently accessible through Wego.

Amman, Jordan

Experience the unique festivities of Eid al Adha in the capital city of Jordan, Amman, where the lively energy of its streets is matched only by the warmth of its people. Join locals in lively celebrations as families gather to share meals and exchange gifts in honor of the occasion. Stroll through its enchanting alleyways, where the scent of spices blends with the echoes of laughter.

Thankfully, Saudi Arabian citizens can move freely within Jordan for as long as 3 months.

Departing from Riyadh, Saudis can take advantage of flights to Amman starting from SAR 364 on Wego.

Ttravelers from Jeddah can secure tickets for as low as SAR 262. Both cities are serviced by Flynas and Flyadeal.

Istanbul, Turkey

Get enchanted by the beauty of Istanbul, Turkey, where the East meets the West, fused by rich cultures and traditions. From the serene shores of the Bosphorus to the aromatic cafes of Beyoglu, every corner of Istanbul offers a new experience to cherish.

Turkey allows Saudi Arabian citizens to travel visa-free to the country for up to 90 days.

On Wego, travelers from Riyadh can find direct flights starting from SAR 707, served by Turkish Airlines and Flyadeal. Similarly, for those traveling from Jeddah, direct flights are accessible from SAR 435, served by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines.

London, UK

This beating heart of the UK is also one of the most vibrant cities worldwide. Take in the pop culture, rich history, luxury and one-of-a-kind establishments - London truly has a wealth of experiences to last you a lifetime; little wonder it’s among Saudi travelers’ favorite destinations.

Saudi citizens simply need to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to enjoy multiple visits to the UK over two years or until their passports expire—whichever happens first.

Saudi travelers flying from Riyadh can find direct flights starting from SAR 1,512 with British Airways on Wego.

Meanwhile, flyers from Jeddah will be able to fly directly to London with Saudia, starting from SAR 1,986.

