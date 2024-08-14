Qatar: TOD, the premium sports and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, has unveiled viewership trends from the recently concluded Paris Summer Olympics 2024. The data reveals that the Opening Ceremony remained one of the most-watched events even after 12 days.

Additionally, over 60% of the platform’s MENA subscribers showed higher engagement with the Olympics compared to the Euros. Regionally, the UAE tops the charts for total viewing time, while Egypt stands out with the highest number of unique viewers. These trends reveal how the viewing preferences of sports fans in the region are shifting, highlighting a rising interest in on-the-go sports streaming in the region.

Top Moments That Captivated the Audience

The Olympics delivered unforgettable moments across the MENA region, with the following events capturing the most attention:

Football – Men's: France vs Egypt

France vs Egypt Football – Men's: Egypt vs Paraguay

Egypt vs Paraguay Opening Ceremony

Tennis – Men's: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Football – Men's: Morocco vs Spain

Morocco vs Spain Athletics: Men’s & Women’s Finals

Most Engaging Competitions

The top sports that drew the highest engagement were:

Football

Athletics

Tennis

Artistic Gymnastics

Basketball

Handball

Leading Countries in Viewership

The nations with the highest viewership were:

Egypt

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Qatar

Jordan

Bahrain

Preferred Viewing Devices

Audiences across MENA tuned in through a variety of devices, with the top choices being:

Mobile Phones

Smart TVs

Set-Top Boxes

Desktops

Tablets

Projectors

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV