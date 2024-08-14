PHOTO
Qatar: TOD, the premium sports and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, has unveiled viewership trends from the recently concluded Paris Summer Olympics 2024. The data reveals that the Opening Ceremony remained one of the most-watched events even after 12 days.
Additionally, over 60% of the platform’s MENA subscribers showed higher engagement with the Olympics compared to the Euros. Regionally, the UAE tops the charts for total viewing time, while Egypt stands out with the highest number of unique viewers. These trends reveal how the viewing preferences of sports fans in the region are shifting, highlighting a rising interest in on-the-go sports streaming in the region.
Top Moments That Captivated the Audience
The Olympics delivered unforgettable moments across the MENA region, with the following events capturing the most attention:
- Football – Men's: France vs Egypt
- Football – Men's: Egypt vs Paraguay
- Opening Ceremony
- Tennis – Men's: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
- Football – Men's: Morocco vs Spain
- Athletics: Men’s & Women’s Finals
Most Engaging Competitions
The top sports that drew the highest engagement were:
- Football
- Athletics
- Tennis
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Basketball
- Handball
Leading Countries in Viewership
The nations with the highest viewership were:
- Egypt
- United Arab Emirates
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Jordan
- Bahrain
Preferred Viewing Devices
Audiences across MENA tuned in through a variety of devices, with the top choices being:
- Mobile Phones
- Smart TVs
- Set-Top Boxes
- Desktops
- Tablets
- Projectors
About TOD
TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV