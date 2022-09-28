More than half (58%) of young Saudis have considered taking a job in hospitality in the past 12 months

Hotel Management, Event Management, and Marketing and Communications among most sought-after roles within the sector

Two-thirds (66%) of Saudis believe it is crucial that the company they work for has a clear purpose

Over 50% of Saudi nationals consider career development opportunities, comprehensive mental health and wellbeing policies, and performance recognition key to deciding to work for an employer

41% of Saudis believe a strong sense of family among colleagues is an attractive quality in an employer

Riyadh, KSA: – Saudi Millennials and GenZs have revealed what makes the perfect job in a post-pandemic workplace, with the opportunity to contribute to purposeful work, room to grow within the same organisation, and strong mental health and wellbeing policies top of mind. The findings were disclosed in a new survey commissioned by Hilton (NYSE: HLT).

The survey also revealed that more than half of young Saudis (58%) considered taking a job in hospitality in the past 12 months – positively reflecting on the ever-developing sector across the Kingdom, with hotel management (33%), event management (32%), and marketing and communications (28%) among the topmost desired hospitality roles.

According to the research, two-thirds (66%) of Saudis believe it is crucial that the company they work for (regardless of sector) has a clear purpose. Meanwhile, 41% of respondents felt a strong sense of ‘family’ among colleagues is an attractive quality in an employer. The opportunity to travel for work was also revealed as a desirable job aspect for Millennials and Gen Zs, with 38% of respondents saying it would be an important factor in an ideal role.

The survey also revealed a fascinating range of similarities between Millennials (aged 26-41) and Gen Zs (aged 18-25) regarding what they want from a company and an employer. Both groups said they would benefit from pursuing a career with multiple roles within one organisation (Millennials 55%, Gen Z 57%). Job aspects such as performance recognition (Millennials 55%, Gen Z 51%), extensive career development opportunities (Millennials 55%, Gen Z 48%) and strong mental health and wellbeing policies (Millennials 55%, Gen Z 55%) were also important for both age groups.

Kamel Ajami, Vice President of Operations for KSA, Egypt & Levant, said: “Our research shows that the pandemic has shifted how we think about work, and I am proud that Hilton has continued to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of its teams. We lead with our culture and are fiercely committed to creating a truly diverse and meaningful work environment where individuals are empowered with the resources and culture to unleash their full potential.”

“We know that when we invest in our team members, our guests, owners and communities also benefit. It’s why we’re so committed to providing industry-leading benefits, from life-changing travel opportunities to ensuring a sense belonging for every team member – this is how we make Hilton a great place to work. Over the next couple of years, we will be close to hiring 2,000 people, with about half being Saudi nationals. By 2030, we expect to hire than 10,000 people, of which more than half will be Saudi.”

Meanwhile, opportunities to acquire new skills including business management (43%), a new language (41%), time management (38%) and project management (35%) were sought-after in the perfect job. When asked to identify their dream role, nearly one-third (31%) of Saudi Millennials and Gen Zs referenced business management, followed by project management (26%) – both of which can be achieved as part of a career in the hospitality industry.

Hilton recently ranked as #3 Best Workplace in Saudi Arabia by Great Place to Work® in the ‘Large Organisations’ category, where it has held a Top 5 position in KSA for 6 time in a row. The company pays particular attention to the well-being of its employees by offering attractive working conditions, competitive benefits, great recognition and support for their personal and professional development. Hilton offers a competitive travel discount programme, Go Hilton, for Team Members, their families and friends, as well as ongoing training and apprenticeship programs, to help each Team Member achieve their career aspirations.

Methodology

OnePoll surveyed 1000 Saudi respondents in Kingdom Saudi Arabia from 28th April 2022 – 12th May 2022. Respondents aged 18-41 were targeted using screening questions and profile data, in order to ensure the correct demographic was achieved.

