The UAE is celebrating a big step in building infrastructure for health economics and outcomes research in the country, with the launch of the valuation study for the EQ-5D-5L, the most commonly used utility measure around the world. The launch was announced at the Emirates Health Economics Society Congress in Dubai previously, in the presence of esteemed government officials, notable academics, and industry professionals.

The EQ-5D-5L is a questionnaire that assesses five dimensions (5D) of health, each on five levels (5L) from “no” to “extreme” problems. This measure can be used in assessing health status of individuals in clinical and economic studies, population health assessment and surveillance, and in routine outcome measurement within health systems. The valuation study aims to generate a local value set which reflects how the general population in UAE values different health states, and understand which aspects of health matter most to this population. Having a local value set for the EQ-5D-5L will allow calculating quality-adjusted life years for use in local cost-utility analysis; this will help in generating evidence on the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of health care interventions and technologies in UAE to help inform decision making by healthcare authorities, providers, and organizations.

The study will follow the protocol developed by the EuroQol Group, which has been used in similar valuation studies around the world. Data will be collected from one thousand UAE residents across all seven emirates, including nationals and non-nationals. The study is due to be completed in December 2023, with results being shared amongst local and regional scientific committees.

This initiative is sponsored by the EuroQol Research Foundation and led by the Centre for Health Economic and Outcomes Research (CCHO) represented by the principal investigator Dr. Fatima Al Sayah and co-investigator Dr. Mirna Matni, in partnership with key stakeholders including Dr. Asma Al Mannaei (Department of Health – Abu Dhabi ), Dr. Mohamed Farghaly (Dubai Health Authority), Dr. Sara Al Dallal (Emirates Health Economics Society), Dr. Mohamed Al-Sadig (UAE University) , Dr Iffat El Barazi (UAE University) and Dr. Samer Kharroubi (American University of Beirut) with the collaboration and endorsement of the Emirates Health Economics Society which provided the opportunity to launch the project under its patronage during the EHES 2nd annual meeting, and with Novartis as a strategic partner, continuously discovering new ways to improve and extend people's lives.

Novartis is at the forefront of support for the EQ-5D-5L initiative as the study’s prime objectives, run parallel to the Novartis company mission which is to continuously discover new ways to improve and extend people’s lives. Novartis uses science-based innovation to address some of society’s most critical healthcare issues. With patient-driven data collected from the EQ-5D-5L initiative, Novartis and all aforementioned collaborates, can enhance patient experiences, and ultimately their quality of life in the United Arab Emirates.

