Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A report issued by W Capital, the Dubai leading brokerage, revealed that the British investors are purchasing the most in the Dubai real estate in the first half of 2024, while the sector is still robust and rewarding with attractive investment opportunities and high returns.

W Capital stated that the list of most purchasing nationalities also included Indians, Chinese, Lebanese, Canadians, French, Italians, Dutch, Pakistanis, and Turks.

The report confirmed that Dubai has several advantages that enhance its position as one of the global most prominent real estate destinations for investment, work and tourism. The relatively high rents in the emirate, the easy real estate financing market and the ease of obtaining a residency visa, push well-heeled residents and foreigners to own the property instead of renting it.

W Capital expects the real estate market to continue strong performance while reaping the fruits of Dubai's global leadership. The brokerage expect sales this year will range between AED450bn and 500bn.

“New buyers of Dubai real estate realized that Dubai as a very attractive center for living, working and investing in many opportunities,” said Walid Al Zarooni, CEO.

Al-Zarouni stated that many of the investing nationalities have very strong relations with the UAE, with commercial partnership that unites them, which makes Dubai a reliable destination.

“The high standards of living and job opportunities in Dubai are an important factor for some nationalities, especially Asian and Middle Eastern,” he added.

The CEO pointed to the Dubai positive economic conditions, the advantages of granting residency visas, and the attractive tax system for establishing and launching new businesses, in addition to cultural diversity, embracing about 200 nationalities from all over the world.

Al-Zarouni noted that there are other nationalities interested in buying Dubai real estate, and they rank highly after the ten most buying nationalities, including Egyptians, Americans, Saudis, Russians, and Iranians.

He expected Dubai's attractiveness to continue, noting that despite the rise in prices in the last 3 years, there is still a strong opportunity for growth amid high demand and the depletion of supply, which has prompted many companies to launch new projects.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.