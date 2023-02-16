Other top UK stocks in UAE include air travel, mining, and banking

According to a recent study, BP (LSE: BP) is the most searched UK stock in the United Arab Emirates, with over 2,500 monthly searches. There are over an estimated 37,000 monthly national searches for UK stocks.

The study, by UK financial services provider CMC Markets, analysed Google search data for over 250 top UK stocks in the most populated countries and found that BP, International Airlines Group, and Anglo American were the top three searches in the UAE. An estimated one in ten UAE-based searches for UK stocks is for oil and gas companies, greater than the global average of one in 12.

United Arab Emirates' most-searched UK stocks Average monthly search volume BP (LSE: BP) 2,560 International Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) 2,180 Anglo American (LSE: AAL) 1,450 HSBC (LSE: HSBA) 1,430 Shell (LSE: SHEL) 1,230

BP, which recently announced record profits of $28 billion, is the most popular UK stock in the UAE with over 2,500 monthly searches, representing 3 in 50 of all UAE-based searches for UK stocks.

The study also revealed that BP is the second most searched UK stock globally. The multinational oil and gas company is the most searched globally, including countries such as Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Iraq, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Turkey, and Vietnam.

BP is also the most popular in the United Kingdom and the United States and has the highest monthly search volume out of any UK stock, over 994,000. Search volume is primarily driven by the United Kingdom and the United States traffic, making up nearly nine in ten (88%) global searches for BP stock.

International Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) is the second most popular UK stock in the UAE, with over 2,100 monthly searches. 'IAG share price' is searched 1,900 times per month nationally.

Anglo American (LSE: AAL), a mining company, is the third most searched UK stock in the UAE. The country has an estimated 1,450 monthly searches for Anglo American stock.

International banking group HSBC (LSE: HSBA) is the fourth most popular UK stock nationally. Over 1,400 monthly searches are made for its stock in the UAE, with 'HSBC share price' being the top search term at a volume of 1,100 per month.

Shell is the fifth most-Googled UK stock and is the second oil & gas company in the top five. There are over 1,200 monthly searches for its stock, with three-quarters being made by investors keeping track of its share price.

A spokesman from CMC Markets commented:

“There are over 16.6 million estimated monthly searches for UK stocks worldwide, with just over one in four searches coming from outside the UK.

These findings highlight BP's global reach and popularity as a publicly traded company. The high search volume for these stocks indicates strong consumer interest in oil and gas companies and their financial performance.

It is also worth noting that the average monthly search volume for these stocks indicates consumer sentiment toward the stock. Investors should take note of the high search volume for the top five stocks in the UAE, as this may indicate strong potential for growth in these companies.

The study provides valuable insight into consumer sentiment toward UK stocks internationally. The findings of the study can help investors make more informed decisions when it comes to investing in UK stocks”.

This study was conducted by CMC Markets, a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets.