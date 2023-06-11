Abu Dhabi: According to Mrs. Šarūnė Šablevičienė, Agricultural and Commercial Attaché at the Embassy of The Republic of Lithuania to United Arab Emirates, from January to March 2023, the exports of food and agricultural products to the UAE from Lithuania grew by 180%.

From January to March 2023, the main exports to the UAE were concentrated milk and cream of Lithuanian origin, accounting for 38.9% of the value of all agri-food products of Lithuanian origin exported to the UAE, and other foodstuffs, accounting for 18.1% of the total value of all agri-food products exported to the UAE. Cheese and curd - 10.1% (86.7% more than in the same period of 2022), malt beer - 7.2% (68.3% more than in the same period of 2022), fish fillets and other fish meat - 4.0%.

Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, and mangoes were the main imports from the UAE from January to March 2023, accounting for 97.9% of the total value of agri-food imports from this country.

In 2022, the total export of agricultural and food products from Lithuania to the UAE amounted to 15.2 million. EUR (79.6% more than in 2021) and in the structure of exports by country, the UAE was in 50th place out of 152 export partners. (Meanwhile, in 2021, the UAE was ranked 54th out of 158 export partners in the export structure by country).

From 2018 to 2022, 79.0% of exported agricultural and food products to the UAE were of Lithuanian origin.

In 2022, the most exported products are prepared food products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, vinegar, tobacco, and processed tobacco substitutes. They were exported for 6.5 million. EUR, and compared to 2021, their export value increased by 89.6% (from EUR 3.4 million).

In 2022, the most exported to the UAE were other food products of Lithuanian origin (33.5%). The value of all agricultural and food products of Lithuanian origin exported to this country (2.1 times more than in 2021). 31% (19.9 percent more than in 2021) of all agricultural and food products of Lithuanian origin exported to the UAE consisted of concentrated milk and cream, 7.7% (69.6 percent more than in 2021) - cheeses and cottage cheese, 5.1%. (49.1% more than in 2021) - whey, products from natural milk components, 4.2%. (3.4 times more than in 2021) - bread, cakes, buns, pastries, cookies, and other baked goods.

In 2022, imports from the UAE amounted to 44.0 thousand. EUR (2.3% more than in 2021).

In the structure of imports by country, the UAE was ranked 103 out of 127 countries, while in 2021, the UAE was ranked 101 out of 127 countries.

In 2022 at most other processed cereal grains, cereal germs were imported from the UAE - 97.0%. The value of agricultural and food products imported from this country, other live animals - 1.4%, other food products - 0.7%.

In 2021, 88.7% of all imported products consisted of whey (KN 0404) (38 thousand EUR), which in 2022 was no longer imported to Lithuania.

While looking at the general foreign trade, Mrs. Šarūnė Šablevičienė stated in January - March 2023, the export of agricultural and food products from Lithuania amounted to 1,832.6 million EUR (17.2% more than in January - March 2022), and imports - 1,502.9 million. EUR (22.3% more than January-March 2022). (71.7% of exported agricultural and food products were of Lithuanian origin).

In 2022, the total export of agricultural and food products from Lithuania amounted to 7,689.2 million. EUR (28.5% more than in 2021), and the total import – 5,868.8 million. EUR (31% more than in 2021).

Agricultural and food products accounted for 17.4% of the total export of Lithuanian goods and 11.2% total import value. (76.5% of exported agricultural and food products were of Lithuanian origin).