Domestic travel within Saudi Arabia continues to thrive as Skyscanner data reveals that ‘Saudi Arabia’ is the top five most searched destination by Saudi residents

Egypt, India and Türkiye are the most popular holiday destinations during the Founding Day travel period

Saudi Arabia:— As Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day approaches, global travel marketplace, Skyscanner reveals the top 10 most searched international destinations by Saudi residents, with a 71% increase in flight searches for Founding Day week travel in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Top 10 International Destinations Searched by Saudi Travelers

Findings reveal the top 10 international countries searched by KSA residents ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day holidays:

Egypt India Türkiye UAE UK Morocco Thailand Italy France Indonesia

Skyscanner data also revealed that domestic tourism is on the rise as Saudi Arabia stands as the top 5 searched destination amongst residents when planning on where to go during the Founding Day holidays. In addition, Skyscanner’s ‘Everywhere’ search tool stands as the fourth top-searched term among KSA residents, demonstrating that travellers are still looking for inspiration on where to go, especially on a budget. The popular search tool enables travellers to discover a multitude of destinations, ordered by cheapest price, all conveniently consolidated from 1200 travel sites into one platform.

Skyscanner’s Travel Expert, Ayoub El Mamoun, comments:

“As Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day holiday approaches, it’s evident that travellers are keen to make the most of their holidays with a short break away as over 70% of flight searches are for trips one week or less. With demand for Founding Day week travel up +71% compared to last year, traditional hotspots such as Egypt, India and Türkiye rank highest as KSA travellers look to connect with friends and family on a well-deserved break.

“For travellers yet to book a getaway for the holiday period, a Skyscanner ‘Everywhere’ search is one of the easiest ways to be inspired. Ordered by cheapest price, a search to ‘Everywhere’ shows travellers all the destinations available for your desired travel departure. If you already know your preferred destination, but are flexible on dates, use Skyscanner’s ‘whole month’ tool to see the cheapest days to fly at a glance and pick the right deal for you.”

Live flight deals during the week of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day:

It’s not too late to book a spontaneous getaway. With over 80 billion prices searched every single day, Skyscanner’s ‘Everywhere’ search for February reveals great value flights from Saudi Arabia:

*Skyscanner flight searches from KSA conducted between 01/01/24 to 31/01/24 for travel departures between 19/02/24 to 26/02/24, compared to the same period last year.

