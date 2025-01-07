Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer’s latest travel trend report reveals a robust 44% growth in domestic bookings in 2024, marking a significant contribution (over 40%) to the overall travel landscape in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's rapidly growing and evolving tourism offerings continue to shape domestic travel behavior, and with an expanding range of destinations, unique accommodations, and diverse experiences, travellers are motivated to explore their country for leisure.

Family and group bookings have emerged as a key growth driver of domestic tourism, with over 70% growth across these traveller segments. Travel groups are increasingly choosing destinations that offer event-based and experience-rich travel opportunities. While iconic cities such as Makkah, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, and Madinah remain central to travel plans, emerging destinations are becoming increasingly popular. Abha’s cool climate and mountain views, Al Jubail’s pristine beaches, Jizan’s coastal charm, Tabuk’s dramatic natural landscapes, and Hail’s adventurous desert terrain are rapidly gaining traction. These rising hotspots reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing investment in tourism infrastructure, opening up exciting opportunities for leisure travellers.

The report further highlights a significant shift in traveller preferences regarding accommodation. While luxury stays dominate, with 36% of room nights booked in 5-star accommodations. Simultaneously, budget-friendly stays in 3-star and below properties have significantly increased, representing 35% of all booked room nights. Notably, this segment has witnessed a remarkable 100% growth in volume for families and groups, reflecting a rising trend of value-conscious group travel. Alternative accommodations such as vacation rentals and hotel apartments have also gained popularity, offering flexibility and affordability. Family bookings in these accommodations surged by 90% and group bookings grew by 60%, as alternative accommodations have become more widely available throughout the Kingdom and travellers opt for convenient stays, especially for larger groups.

The report also highlights a continued demand for low-cost airline travel, driven by increased capacity, expanded connectivity, and the growing number of routes and slots offered by low-cost carriers. This has made low-cost airlines more accessible and appealing to budget-conscious travellers. While flight segments have increased by 45% overall, the average order value (AOV) has decreased by 7%, reflecting the impact of these expanded options for securing cost-effective deals.

In-destination activities have remained a core aspect of travel value, with guided tours, adventure sports, and cultural experiences integral to trip itineraries. These activities enhance overall satisfaction and foster meaningful engagement with local communities, reinforcing the value of immersive travel experiences. The range and offering of domestic activities have significantly expanded, catering to diverse interests and preferences and travellers now have more options than ever before. People actively embrace this growing variety, seeking experiences that align with their passions and creating richer, more personalized travel memories.

Regarding the preferred booking methods, in 2024, app bookings surged by 67%, securing a 76% share of total bookings and underscoring the growing reliance on mobile platforms. Web bookings followed with a 17% share, reflecting a 7% growth in volume. Meanwhile, while representing a smaller 7% share, retail bookings continue to play a valuable role in serving travellers with more complex bookings and, on average, higher-value bookings, as they prefer in-person assistance and personalized support. Thus, they maintain their relevance in an increasingly digital landscape.

The evolution of the payment ecosystem has also shaped booking trends in 2024. The rise of flexible payment methods, particularly 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL), has allowed travellers to spread costs over time, making travel more accessible and manageable. Additionally, Apple Pay has solidified its position as a preferred payment option, accounting for 44% of all domestic bookings processed through its platform in 2024.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, stated: “These travel trends align seamlessly with the government's vision to enhance in-destination value and increase domestic tourism as part of Vision 2030. The growth of domestic tourism and the rise of family and group trips, with a focus on unique accommodation experiences and rich in-destination activities, showcases the success of the national agenda of building a thriving leisure tourism sector that contributes significantly to the economy. Almosafer plays an integral role in powering the local ecosystem through innovative booking platforms, tailored travel packages, and flexible payment solutions. We remain committed to empowering travellers while contributing to the broader goals of economic diversification and sustainable tourism growth.”

The enhanced variety of tourism offerings across Saudi Arabia caters to a broad spectrum of interests and preferences. The Kingdom’s dynamic and continually evolving tourism landscape encourages domestic travellers to discover lesser-known destinations and drives repeat visits as people seek fresh, unique, and memorable experiences. The sector is poised for sustained growth and innovation to benefit hubs and emerging destinations.

-Ends-

AboutAlmosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William

Burson | bursonglobal.com

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com