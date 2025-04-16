Fitch Ratings-Toronto/Dubai/Jakarta: The Saudi Arabian asset management industry grew by over 20% in 2024, exceeding SAR1 trillion (USD266 billion) assets under management (AUM) for the first time, Fitch Ratings says. The industry is likely to attract steady inflows in 2025–2026, with AUM set to surpass SAR1.3 trillion (USD350 billion), due to the growing investor base, favourable demographics, ongoing reforms, deepening capital markets, and digital transformation moves. However, the market is not immune from global volatilities, such as those caused by the US government’s tariff rises on 2 April. Oil price changes are amongst the key factors that could affect the industry.

“Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry is the largest in the GCC, with AUM having crossed SAR1 trillion, and further growth expected”, said Bashar Al Natoor, Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch. “Almost all mutual funds listed on the Saudi Exchange are sharia-compliant, indicating strong demand for Islamic products.”

Saudi bank-affiliated asset managers held nearly two thirds of industry revenue. However, international competition is rising. BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Mizuho Bank received regulatory approval to set up their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia in 2024. The government is aiming for the industry AUM to reach 40% of the GDP by 2030 (2024: 26%).

About half of the industry’s AUM were in private funds, followed by discretionary portfolio management (DPM), and public funds. The private funds’ AUM are split mainly between real estate and equities. About half of AUM under DPM are in local shares. Public funds’ AUM are split between money market funds, equities, REITs, and debt instruments.

The combined capitalisation of GCC listed equity markets crossed USD4 trillion at end-2024, dominated by the Saudi Exchange. Foreign investor ownership in Saudi stocks reached 10.8% in 9M24 (2023: 12.8%). About 63% of the Saudi debt capital market is in sukuk, with almost all Fitch-rated Saudi sukuk being investment-grade.

