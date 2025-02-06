60% of Saudi residents have visited a Theme Park or Water Park while traveling abroad, showing local demand.

Saudi Arabia is poised to launch multiple entertainment concepts and parks across the Kingdom, tapping into both local and global tourism.

Partnerships with global brands like Transformers, Hot Wheels, Six Flags, and Dragon Ball will introduce world-class attractions, setting new standards for entertainment and tourism.

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s entertainment parks sector is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by strategic national objectives to diversify the economy and position the Kingdom as a leading entertainment destination. A recent report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled Entertainment Parks Industry: Trends & Opportunities for Saudi Arabia, highlights the high level of interest in theme and water parks among Saudi residents, with two-thirds eager to visit these attractions. This enthusiasm fuels a promising trajectory for the Kingdom’s entertainment ecosystem, designed to meet the aspirations of both residents and tourists through the development of over 10 new parks.

“These upcoming projects represent an ambitious leap forward,” said Devanshu Mathur, Managing Director and Partner at BCG. “Interest in Theme Parks and Water Parks within Saudi Arabia is extreme, reflecting a local enthusiasm that underpins a promising future for the country’s entertainment ecosystem. With over 10 new parks in development, many in partnership with global brands, Saudi Arabia is creating world-class experiences, positioning the Kingdom as a top-tier destination for visitors from around the globe.”

Global and Regional Market Dynamics

The global entertainment park industry, valued at approximately USD 70 billion, is projected to grow at a 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade. According to the report, diverse global market trends are reshaping entertainment offerings, visitor experiences, and industry operations, driving the sector into a dynamic period of expansion. For example, entertainment parks worldwide are adopting sophisticated & gamified experiences and leveraging IP partnerships to elevate guest experiences—an approach that Saudi Arabia is incorporating across its emerging entertainment ecosystem.

"Saudi Arabia’s approach exemplifies a forward-thinking model for entertainment, ensuring that these developments not only satisfy local demand but set a benchmark in the industry," added Devanshu Mathur, Managing Director and Partner at BCG. “Building on that, Saudi Arabia is capitalizing on global trends by partnering with renowned IPs and diversifying offerings with retail and hospitality to go beyond traditional entertainment. This aligns with a global shift, as IP-themed hospitality has grown at a 20% CAGR over the past 20 years, enhancing both in-park and nearby offerings. Survey data also supports this, with 40% of respondents expressing strong interest in staying overnight at nearby hotels after a full day at the park."

New developments in Saudi Arabia, including Six Flags and Aquarabia at Qiddiya, are expected to set new regional standards. These parks, which feature an extensive array of attractions, immersive experiences, dining, and retail options, will deliver comprehensive visitor experiences to meet the expectations of both local and international audiences.

Future Trends and Evolving Ecosystem in KSA

BCG’s report reveals the vast potential of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment parks sector, fueled by strong local demand and a growing interest among residents to enjoy similar attractions within and abroad. With over ten new parks in the pipeline, Saudi Arabia has the potential to stay at the forefront of the industry by continuously embracing global trends that will capture both local and international audiences for years to come.

“Although the entertainment parks industry in Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid growth, it remains underdeveloped in certain regions, creating an ideal opportunity to expand accessibility and reinforce the Kingdom’s standing on the global stage,” affirmed Devanshu Mathur, Managing Director and Partner at BCG. Survey data reveals that 90% of respondents express interest in visiting a theme park or water park at least once a year if available in their city, and 67% are willing to visit multiple times. This momentum is set to drive economic growth, stimulate local tourism, and firmly position the Kingdom as a premier leisure destination, delivering unparalleled experiences for a diverse and growing audience.”

Download the publication here.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.