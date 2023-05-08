Dubai, UAE – Realiste, the leading artificial intelligence company in the UAE, sheds light on Nakheel's newest beachfront project, Como Residence, located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. Realiste's AI-powered platform, "Index," offers a comprehensive analysis of this prestigious project, highlighting its potential as a lucrative investment opportunity in Dubai's luxury real estate market.

Como Residence, an ultra-luxury residential project, features a 300-meter tall tower, making it the tallest on Palm Jumeirah. The design comprises a series of vertical lakes, including public and private pools, and offers stunning 360-degree views of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa and the city skyline. Realiste emphasizes the unique aspects of the project, such as the highest infinity pool on the island, located on the 71st floor, and an observation deck.

The Index analysis reveals the project's strong investment potential. With prices averaging between 21 million AED for a 2-bedroom unit and 107 million AED for a 6-bedroom unit, Realiste predicts a property value growth of 50% or more in the next three years.

Como Residence offers exclusive amenities, such as private beach access, gym, spa, lounge areas, meeting rooms, children's playgrounds, and direct beach access. The apartments, ranging up to 1,200 sq.m., boast unique designs and terraces with breathtaking city and bay views.

Realiste highlights the strong market positioning of Como Residence, citing its location on Palm Jumeirah, developed by internationally renowned public developer Nakheel. Limited free space for construction in the area further increases the project's appeal, making it a scarce and highly sought-after luxury property.

Quote: "Como Residence represents the pinnacle of luxury real estate in Dubai. Our AI-powered platform, Index, confirms the project's incredible potential for growth and investment returns. We're excited to assist our clients in navigating this outstanding opportunity," said Alex Galtsev, the founder and CEO of Realiste.