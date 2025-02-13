Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: According to the latest statistics from Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the emirate’s real estate market has witnessed a record-breaking surge, with total transactions soaring to AED 15.08 billion in 2024—a remarkable 118% increase from AED 6.94 billion in 2023.

This unprecedented growth underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s rising appeal among investors and homebuyers, further solidifying its position as one of the UAE’s most promising real estate markets.

The surge in transactions reflects the emirate’s continued transformation into a hub for high-end yet accessible real estate, offering a unique blend of luxury, affordability, and long-term investment potential.

With its prime waterfront developments, strategic infrastructure projects, and expanding entertainment offerings—including the much-anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island—Ras Al Khaimah is attracting both global and regional investors seeking high-yield opportunities.

Commenting on the remarkable market performance, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers said: “The extraordinary growth in real estate transactions in Ras Al Khaimah is a testament to the emirate’s evolution into a top-tier investment destination. As an early believer in Ras Al Khaimah’s potential, Major Developers continues to shape its future by delivering premium waterfront projects that align with the emirate’s vision for sustainable and high-value real estate. In 2024 we have witnessed a surge in demand confirming that investors and homebuyers alike recognize the unique opportunities this market offers, and we remain committed to delivering world-class developments that maximize long-term returns.”

Beyond real estate, Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve as a major lifestyle and tourism destination. The emirate’s expanding hospitality sector, bolstered by upcoming world-class resorts, enhanced air connectivity, and sustainable urban planning, has amplified its appeal to global visitors and residents alike.

Projects such as Al Marjan Island—home to some of the most sought-after waterfront residences in the UAE— are seeing heightened demand, with investors eyeing strong rental returns ahead of the Wynn Resort’s grand opening.

Major Developers, at the forefront of this transformation, is actively contributing to the emirate’s growth by introducing innovative residential and mixed-use projects that cater to both end-users and investors.

With its exceptional quality of life, investor-friendly regulations, and high rental yields, Ras Al Khaimah has cemented itself as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate markets.

As demand continues to rise, real estate developers across the emirate are dedicated to creating landmark developments that redefine modern waterfront living and investment potential.