Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – The real estate market in Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed unprecedented growth, with transaction volumes skyrocketing by nearly 25,000% over the past seven years, according to the latest data from the Ras Al Khaimah Statistics Centre.

The total value of real estate transactions in June 2024 reached an astonishing AED 2,535,067,291—an exponential leap from just AED 10,113,300 in June 2017.

Similarly, mortgage values have soared, recording AED 3,475,928,534 in July 2024, compared to AED 15,836,398 in July 2017—an unprecedented increase of approximately 21,849%. This surge underscores the growing investor confidence and the emirate’s rising prominence as a real estate powerhouse.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, commented on this remarkable market transformation: “Ras Al Khaimah is no longer an emerging player—it has cemented itself as a prime investment destination. The staggering increase in real estate transactions and mortgage values reflects the emirate’s economic momentum, fuelled by visionary leadership, strategic infrastructure developments, and a strong appetite for premium residential and commercial spaces.”

Major Developers, a key player in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming property sector, has been at the forefront of this growth, delivering landmark projects that cater to the rising demand from local and international investors.

“We are seeing a paradigm shift in investor sentiment—luxury, sustainability, and lifestyle integration are driving purchasing decisions. Major Developers is committed to shaping the future of real estate in Ras Al Khaimah, introducing world-class developments that align with global standards,” Charapenak added.

The surge in transactions comes at a time when Ras Al Khaimah is attracting heightened interest due to its strategic initiatives, including the expansion of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, hospitality and entertainment investments, and a strong push toward sustainable urban development.

As the emirate continues its growth, Major Developers remains committed to leveraging this momentum, spearheading innovative projects that redefine the real estate landscape in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Major Developers

Major Developers is a UAE-based real estate company specializing in delivering luxury living experiences across prime locations. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Major Developers create bespoke residential communities that redefine modern living dedicated to enhancing lifestyles through architectural excellence and cutting-edge amenities. Major Developers’ projects are designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and elegance, catering to the evolving needs of discerning homeowners and investors. For more information, pls visit https://majordevelopers.com/ .