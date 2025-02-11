PHOTO
Dubai - Platformance, a subsidiary of FAST Ventures and a leading MENA ad-tech growth acquisition engine, recently released its highly anticipated Ramadan Playbook, "Winning Ramadan" This comprehensive report provides brands with a strategic framework for maximizing their impact during Ramadan, a crucial period for consumer engagement in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Ramadan is a season of deep connection, reflection, and generosity, presenting brands with a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships and drive real business impact. However, with increasing ad competition and soaring content consumption, standing out requires a strategic approach that goes beyond traditional advertising tactics.
The playbook addresses these challenges, offering actionable insights and a practical framework for brands to navigate the Ramadan landscape successfully. The report focuses on three key areas:
- Insights & Trends: Providing key MENA data on content consumption spikes and highlighting the pivotal role of creators in driving user engagement.
- How to Win: The 4Cs Approach: Introducing a strategic framework built on four core principles:
- Create: Leveraging Creator Content and developing culturally relevant and engaging content that resonates with target audiences.
- Connect: Engaging consumers across multiple touchpoints, from rich media to Connected TV.
- Contact: Reaching consumers at key moments in their journey, guiding them from discovery to action.
- Convert: Driving measurable business impact through data-led strategies and performance optimization.
- How to Get Started: Offering practical guidance on implementing a smart, outcome-driven approach, including:
- Leveraging creator-driven content to build trust and authenticity.
- Utilizing rich media and data-driven targeting to enhance engagement.
- Optimizing campaigns with a Pay-Per-Outcome model to maximize business outcomes.
''Brands that truly succeed during Ramadan don’t just allocate ad budget to drive reach & engagement—they invest strategically to win attention & convert. This high-index 30-day window isn’t about spending more; it’s about spending smarter. Start with nailing a creator-led approach. Creators are now central to full-funnel impact, driving discovery, building action, and sustaining momentum beyond Ramadan." - Waseem Afzal, Founder and CEO, Platformance
The report is available for download at https://www.platformance.io/ramadan