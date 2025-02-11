Dubai - Platformance, a subsidiary of FAST Ventures and a leading MENA ad-tech growth acquisition engine, recently released its highly anticipated Ramadan Playbook, "Winning Ramadan" This comprehensive report provides brands with a strategic framework for maximizing their impact during Ramadan, a crucial period for consumer engagement in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Ramadan is a season of deep connection, reflection, and generosity, presenting brands with a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships and drive real business impact. However, with increasing ad competition and soaring content consumption, standing out requires a strategic approach that goes beyond traditional advertising tactics.

The playbook addresses these challenges, offering actionable insights and a practical framework for brands to navigate the Ramadan landscape successfully. The report focuses on three key areas:

Insights & Trends: Providing key MENA data on content consumption spikes and highlighting the pivotal role of creators in driving user engagement. How to Win: The 4Cs Approach: Introducing a strategic framework built on four core principles: Create: Leveraging Creator Content and developing culturally relevant and engaging content that resonates with target audiences.

Leveraging Creator Content and developing culturally relevant and engaging content that resonates with target audiences. Connect: Engaging consumers across multiple touchpoints, from rich media to Connected TV.

Engaging consumers across multiple touchpoints, from rich media to Connected TV. Contact: Reaching consumers at key moments in their journey, guiding them from discovery to action.

Reaching consumers at key moments in their journey, guiding them from discovery to action. Convert: Driving measurable business impact through data-led strategies and performance optimization. How to Get Started: Offering practical guidance on implementing a smart, outcome-driven approach, including: Leveraging creator-driven content to build trust and authenticity.

Utilizing rich media and data-driven targeting to enhance engagement.

Optimizing campaigns with a Pay-Per-Outcome model to maximize business outcomes.

''Brands that truly succeed during Ramadan don’t just allocate ad budget to drive reach & engagement—they invest strategically to win attention & convert. This high-index 30-day window isn’t about spending more; it’s about spending smarter. Start with nailing a creator-led approach. Creators are now central to full-funnel impact, driving discovery, building action, and sustaining momentum beyond Ramadan." - Waseem Afzal, Founder and CEO, Platformance

The report is available for download at https://www.platformance.io/ramadan