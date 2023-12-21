Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has unveiled the latest trends that are driving best practices for sustainability in the region across key sectors such as aviation, rail, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Parsons has served in the Middle East for more than 65 years and has successfully completed more than 900 projects in the UAE alone,” said Martin Boson, General Manager Parsons Saudi Arabian Operations. “Through our work in the region, we actively demonstrate innovation and drive the implementation of sustainable and resilient infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to play an active role in advancing the growth of the region’s economy and vision as we stay ahead of trends and help our clients adapt as required.”

According to Parsons, key trends across critical sectors in the UAE include:

Rail as a sustainable form of transport

Economic growth linked to increasing urban populations and associated traffic congestion has led to numerous passenger transit investments. In addition to aiding the growth of the economy, there are innumerable benefits to the environment. Mass transit is inherently the most sustainable form of transport given the carbon impact is much less compared to road and air travel, be it metro or rail, high-speed respectively. Rail transportation of goods has a similarly massive impact on carbon reduction by taking heavy goods vehicles off the road.

The success of Dubai passenger operation and ridership has set a precedent in the region. Looking forward, high-speed is the next big passenger opportunity to build connectivity between cities and to complement the metro services within cities.

Ensuring aviation infrastructure sustainability

As innovative infrastructure projects continue to transform the Middle East into an international destination, airport asset owners and operators are looking for opportunities to improve efficiency, throughput, and sustainability not just on the airside —runways, aprons, taxi ways, etc.— but also on landside such as terminals and supporting infrastructure. Parsons adopted a comprehensive approach to deliver sustainable infrastructure, improve operations, and enhance the traveller experience, from technology-driven solutions to PMC practices. With this approach, airports can minimize the environmental impact while ensuring continued growth and development.

Seamless integration of AI in construction and engineering

Parsons is integrating, streamlining, and scaling artificial intelligence (AI) and 360-degree imagery on nearly 30 deployments, including mega- and giga-projects, across the Middle East. Working with SEKTOR.build, the company is leveraging the OpenSpace.ai platform for this initiative, combining the latest in technology with advanced construction supervision technologies to improve efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

Pierre Santoni, President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Parsons, stated, "The engineering sector is undergoing a transformative revolution led by artificial intelligence. Parsons distinguishes its projects through our proficiency in implementing cutting-edge technologies, fostering a smooth integration of AI and introducing an era of unparalleled efficiencies and capabilities."

With a regional team of more than 6,000 employees, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across urban development, smart mobility, asset management, design, sustainability, and landscape architecture.

