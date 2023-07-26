Tourist destinations to be promoted by content creators and influencers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMNES Influencers, a global influencer marketing agency and operator of omnesinfluencers.com, announced the launch of its new service for promoting tourism destinations around the world through a network of Arab and International content creators.

The launch of the new service was mainly triggered by specialized studies forecasting that the size of global influencer marketing industry will reach $13.8 billion by the end of 2023, driven by rapid growth in social media in terms of the number of users, and steady boom in the e-commerce sector.

A study conducted by Skift, a news website specialized in the travel, revealed that the travel and tourism industry is one of the largest sectors that is set to benefit from influencer marketing, with 60% of travelers making travel decisions based on the influencers’ content.

Another study by Tomoson showed that influencers with 10,000 to 50,000 followers can influence their audience 10 times more than influencers with more than 1 million followers. On the other hand, a study conducted by the Social Media Examiner said that 82% of consumers tend to trust brands promoted through influencers on social media, especially if the content stems from personal experience or is presented in a spontaneous manner.

Initially, the new service identifies the client’s objective and then the team prepares a list of content creators and influencers who are ideal for the campaign building on the target audience’s location, age group, purchasing power, and other parameters provided by the client. Once a list is approved, OMNES Influencers works with the Content Creators and influencers providing them with logistical support to ensure relevant, impactful and quality content is produced by them. The created content will then be posted on the pages of the influencers participating in the campaign under the supervision and guidance of Omnes Influencers team.

Commenting on the new launch, Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media, co-founder of OMNES Influencers, said, "The new service targets ministries, institutions and government agencies tasked with promoting tourism in their countries as well as private companies and establishments operating in the tourism sector worldwide. The promotional campaigns offered to those entities depend primarily on spontaneous content stemming from the personal and on-ground experiences of content creators and influencers."

Aldeeb continued: "The increasing growth of social media users accompanied by the visible impact of influencers on consumer decision-making, enhances the efficiency of our new services that will enable tourism authorities and stakeholders to interact effectively with their target audience, create genuine content and provide unique experiences about destinations and the services they provide."

OMNES Influencers platform is a joint venture between OMNES Media and Shams Media Services Company, a subsidiary of Sharjah Media City (Shams). Today, Omnes Influencers hosts more than 2,400 approved and registered influencers, as well as a database of tens of thousands of influencers in various fields from different countries of the world. The platform provides digital services for marketing-campaign-management through influencers, including searching the registered influencers' databases, facilitating contracts on the scope of work between the brand and the influencer, completing contracting procedures and financial transactions, and issuance of final reports. The platform also provides influencer affiliate marketing service.

