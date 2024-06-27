Scientific surveys conducted at two promising coastal lagoons in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain as part of UAE’s flagship Nature-based Solutions (NbS) project - a partnership between MOCCAE, MOEc, EAD, the Government of Umm Al Quwain, Emirates Nature-WWF, ICBA and HSBC

Findings demonstrates clear potential to scale up NbS to unlock socioeconomic benefits, economic growth and innovation across ecotourism, public recreation, Blue Carbon and food security, among others, in alignment with the UAE Year of Sustainability

Dubai, UAE: As the UAE extends the Year of Sustainability into 2024, a new study published by the “Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for Climate, Biodiversity and People” project illustrates the vital role that UAE coastal lagoons play in strengthening national climate action plans, biodiversity conservation and resilience of local communities. In particular, findings demonstrate opportunities for the public and private sectors to support the protection, restoration and sustainable management of these critical ecosystems - in alignment with the nation’s commitment to preserve the environment - in order to ensure benefits across ecotourism, public recreation, “Blue Carbon” (term for carbon captured by the world's ocean and coastal ecosystems) and food security, paving the path towards a nature-positive future.

Coastal lagoons make up 27% of the UAE’s coastline and represent the nation’s greatest and most diverse natural capital, underpinning key economic sectors, sheltering treasured biodiversity and fortifying climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. As part of the NbS project, two priority seascapes were selected in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain, following a robust science-based process to identify sites suitable for NbS interventions.

With funding from HSBC Bank Middle East, the project is a partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Ministry of Economy (MoE), the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Government of Umm Al Quwain, Emirates Nature-WWF and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

The new study, titled “Coastal lagoons: essential ecosystems to scale up Nature-based Solutions in the UAE,” reveals the key findings of scientific surveys undertaken at these sites:

Crucial habitats for endangered and critically endangered species: Drone and underwater surveys conducted as part of the NbS project confirmed the presence of endangered and critically endangered species such as whiprays (Himantura spp.), blacktip reef shark (Carcharinus melanopterus), giant guitarfish (Rhynchobatus djiddensis), as well as green turtle (Chelonia mydas), hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and halavi guitarfish (Glaucostegus halavi) which are endemic to the Arabian Sea region. The habitats were found to serve as crucial feeding grounds for sea turtles, reproductive areas for rays, and commercial fish aggregations. Results also confirm a strong interconnection between seagrass habitats and biodiversity. The rich and diverse biodiversity in the area also attracts the highly charismatic Indian Ocean Humpback dolphin (Sousa plumbea).

Analysis of the two lagoons assessed significant carbon storage capacities per hectare for various habitats and revealed that a 160 km2 area stored approximately 900,763 metric tons of carbon in living biomass and soil (top 50 cm), equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of over 160,000 people from the UAE. It is crucial to note that without conservation and protection, the carbon stored in these ecosystems would be released back into the atmosphere, nullifying their potential for future carbon sequestration. Enhanced natural coastal protection for people: Mangroves, saltmarsh and seagrass habitats that cover 171 km of the lagoons' shoreline analyzed offer natural protection against coastal hazards, such as erosion and inundation, safeguarding 47,400 people who live within 500 m of this area.

Strong potential for tourism and recreation: On average, 17,800 people visit both lagoons every year, generating $22.75 million in associated revenue. 65% of UAE Nationals, residents and tourists surveyed said it was very important to protect the lagoons and would be willing to pay AED 41 to visit a protected area where natural capital would be sustainably managed but also accessible to visitors.

“The UAE recognizes the importance of protecting and restoring natural ecosystems, and especially coastal lagoons which offer positive impact for climate mitigation and adaptation,” remarked HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. “The coastal lagoon study demonstrates that benefits of these integral habitats extend beyond climate and biodiversity, presenting opportunities to safeguard existing industries such as our vital fisheries while catalyzing innovation in growing areas such as ecotourism, local food production and sustainable agriculture.”

H.E. Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, commented: “We know that nature is a powerful ally against climate change, and we know that greater funding is required to implement Nature-based Solutions at scale. The coastal lagoon study is a useful tool for non-state actors, including the private sector, to understand the economic benefits of protecting and restoring our coasts and marine habitats. I call upon businesses and financing institutions to carefully consider these opportunities and integrate Nature-based Solutions into their long-term decision-making.”

Sheikh Majid Bin Saoud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Quwain and Chairman of the High Committee for the Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy, commented: “The emirate of Umm Al Quwain has taken robust steps towards establishing a nature-positive tourism model as part of our larger Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy 2031, which aims to contribute 40% of the emirates GDP by 2031. We are encouraged by the results of the NbS project, which clearly demonstrate the community’s appreciation and support for the protection and restoration of coastal lagoons.”

“Nature-based Solutions are a crucial step in achieving climate and biodiversity goals. The data unearthed by the project contributes to our growing knowledge of coastal lagoons. The findings suggest that a holistic approach is essential for guiding effective ecosystem management and designing ecologically meaningful Nature-based Solutions. Adopting this broader perspective can ensure more comprehensive conservation and restoration outcomes, which not only protect and enhance blue carbon ecosystems but also contribute to broader ecological and social benefits - paving the path to associated benefits in the region,” commented H.E. Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, the key implementation partner of the project, applauded the close collaboration behind its success: “The NbS project is the first of its kind to investigate the natural capital across the UAE’s top priority sites for credible Nature-based Solutions, combining expertise and resources of multiple stakeholders. We were delighted to showcase domestic insights at COP28 to enhance global dialogue, and also to garner greater political and financial support for high-impact NbS projects in the region.”

The next phase of the NbS project includes the development of a pipeline of ‘bankable’ NbS and Sustainable Blue Economy (SBE) projects including ecotourism and agroecology to support local economic growth and unlock suitable finance mechanisms to drive implementation and scale. Collaboration across the public and private sector will be instrumental in bringing these opportunities to fruition.

To access the coastal lagoon study, click here

About the NbS project

The “Nature-based Solutions for Climate, Biodiversity & People” project focuses on the protection, restoration and management of coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrasses, and saltmarshes to support climate change mitigation, enhance biodiversity and open up new benefits for people through opportunities that unlock blended finance towards ecosystem protection, Blue Carbon, ecotourism, and food security, among others.

HSBC Bank Middle East through the global philanthropic fund established under the global initiative of Climate Solutions Partnership. It is a partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Ministry of Economy (MoE), the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Government of Umm Al Quwain, Emirates Nature-WWF and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

For more information, visit: www.naturebasedsolutions.ae

About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

Learn more at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

