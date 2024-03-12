The main factors emerging from the study include access to public transport, local amenities within neighbourhoods and green spaces

Barratt London offers several lucrative property investment opportunities for GCC investors, including Springfield Place, Ridgeway Views, Hendon Waterside, Wembley Park Gardens and Sterling Place

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: New research by Barratt London, which was conducted by YouGov as part of a survey of 1,000 adults, has revealed the most important factors to consider when deciding on a London property location, providing valuable insights for GCC property investors seeking opportunities in the UK Capital.

Topping the list was proximity to London’s extensive transport system, which was the top priority across all age groups, followed by access to local amenities, with 64% of survey respondents highlighting the importance of being in close proximity to local amenities, including shops, leisure facilities and restaurants. Green spaces ranked among the top three preferences with 50% choosing this as a critical factor.

The results were divided when respondents were asked about their preferred London zone. Zone 3 came out on top (14%), followed closely by Zone 2 (13%) and then Zone 5 (11%). Perhaps unsurprisingly, the results showed a correlation between age bracket and borough, with those aged 18-44 preferring Zones 2 and 3, whilst those aged 45+ opted for Zones 4 and 5, which are situated slightly further away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London, comments: “Choosing to purchase a home overseas can be an exciting journey and with Barratt London’s support, buyers can easily find the best investment and lifestyle locations in the capital. This study has revealed some interesting insights into some key elements that GCC investors should consider. Convenient access to transport links and proximity to amenities and green spaces emerge as top priorities in the capital’s property market.

“Barratt London developments such as Wembley Park Gardens and Sterling Place cater to the current market trends, offering convenience, community and quality living. With options across Zones 2 to 5, including regeneration areas like Hendon and Hayes Village, Barratt London ensures that every buyer finds the perfect London property.”

For those seeking an easy commute, Barratt London and Transport for London’s (TFL) joint development Wembley Park Gardens is situated next to Wembley Park tube station, linking residents to the popular Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.

Wembley Park Gardens is a new landmark development in the heart of North-West London’s iconic cultural hotspot. The 21-storey development offers 454 new, energy-efficient, one- and two-bedroom apartments that boast outstanding views across the Wembley skyline.

Sterling Place, a collection of recently launched homes in New Malden, fits the bill for those looking for retail and leisure on the doorstep, with the homes located next to a Tesco superstore and a David Lloyd Club, one of Europe’s leading health and wellness groups.

The area also provides access to London in under 30 minutes whilst being a stone's throw away from Royal Parks and the Surrey Hills – a designated Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty (AONB). According to estimates, investors in Sterling Place can expect 29% capital growth in the next five years, with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes available.

South of the river in Wandsworth, Barratt London recently marked the official opening of a new 32-acre public park in Springfield Place. Located in Tooting Bec, one of southwest London’s most desirable property hotspots, Springfield Place offers a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and houses, with excellent transport links and access to local amenities, including Michelin Star restaurant Chez Bruce.

A combination of attractive property prices per square foot, particularly in regeneration areas such as Hendon and Hayes, where Barratt London’s Hendon Waterside and Hayes Village developments can be found, coupled with significant infrastructure investments such as Crossrail and the Superloop, mean Zone 3 and beyond are far more accessible than they were a decade ago.

Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom new homes, Hendon Waterside is 19 minutes to St Pancras International train station and Hayes Village, just a 9-minute walk from Hayes and Harlington Station, offering faster rail connections within many zone 2 locations.

Barratt London offers an exceptional portfolio of homes across the Capital. A leading housebuilder in quality and construction, Barrat London creates homes that are built to last in great locations across the city.

