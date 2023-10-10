Riyadh: A new report, produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), charts Saudi Arabia’s efforts to stimulate innovation, investment and growth in four major sectors.

Titled “Driving Saudi Arabia Onwards and Upwards”, the report tracks the progress made across the energy, mining, industry and logistics sectors, while analysing their contribution to the realisation of key objectives outlined in Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s blueprint for socio-economic transformation.

In particular, it looks at how the integrated ecosystem being fostered by NIDLP for the four priority sectors is helping to maximise the economic and social impacts of new projects and paving the way for future growth to be complementary and sustainable, driven by collaborative innovation and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

The decision to prioritise the expansion of local content is another focal point, with coverage provided on how Saudi Arabia is leveraging its purchasing power to promote domestic manufacturing and strengthen local value chains.

Other topical issues explored include the Kingdom’s successful efforts to harness its competitive advantages, which include an abundance of natural resources, a sizeable skilled workforce and a geostrategic location between east and west trade routes.

The report features an interview with Suliman Almazroua, CEO, NIDLP, in which he discusses how the programme plans to increase competitiveness and productivity across the sectors within its remit.

“Our objective is to increase the competitiveness and productivity of the energy, mining, industry and logistics sectors and amplify their economic impact. To achieve this, we must leverage the power of technology alongside Saudi Arabia’s natural resources and human capital,” he said. “The most challenging aspect is achieving horizontal integration across the four industry, energy, mining and logistics, and the relevant ministries and planning and execution entities. A comprehensive ecosystem that interconnects the four key sectors is critical for successful integration and complementary growth.”

Commenting ahead of the launch, Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, said the report indicated that NIDLP’s efforts to transform Saudi Arabia into an industrial powerhouse and global logistics hub, in line with Vision 2030, was gaining pace.

“NIDLP has a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s socio-economic transformation, with its efforts to implement a harmonised strategy for growth across targeted sectors already attracting significant investment, as our report shows,” she said. “These positive developments bode well for Saudi Arabia’s prospects to establish a diversified and high-performing economy that delivers sustainable growth over the long term.”

“Driving Saudi Arabia Onwards and Upwards” forms part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, including ESG Intelligence and Future Readiness reports, and other highly relevant, go-to research tools, such as country-specific Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

