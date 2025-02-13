The UAE was one of the countries most targeted by malware in December 2024, and reported the highest percentage of blocked malicious URLs (16.2%) that month

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, released its biannual report titled, “Acronis Cyberthreats Report, H2 2024: The rise of AI-driven threats”. This edition reveals a significant rise in email cyberattacks; a staggering 197% increase detected in H2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a 21% rise in attacks per organization. From July to December 2024, nearly 50% of users were targeted by email-based attacks at least once, and nearly a third (31.4%) of all emails received in H2 2024 were spam, with 1.4% containing malware or phishing links.

Email attacks on managed service providers (MSPs) also increased. Not surprisingly, phishing was the preferred attack vector for attackers to breach MSP networks, with 33% experiencing email phishing campaigns. This was closely followed by exploits targeting vulnerabilities in Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and other remote access tools. This demonstrates how cybercriminals are leveraging common MSP practices to gain unauthorized access and deploy malicious payloads.

The report highlights a concerning emerging trend: MSPs are increasingly targeted by advanced persistent threat (APT)-linked ransomware groups, posing a significant and growing risk. These sophisticated actors employ espionage-style tactics, including stolen credentials, social engineering, and supply chain attacks, to infiltrate MSP networks and spread ransomware to client systems. This shift signals that MSPs are no longer opportunistic targets but have become strategic entry points for high-stakes cyberattacks.

Concerning for businesses in the UAE, the country was among the most targeted by malware attacks in December 2024. The Emirates also experienced the highest percentage of blocked malicious URLs in December (16.2%), followed by Brazil (13.2%) and Singapore (12.0%).

“The cyberthreats report from the Acronis Threat Research Unit serves as our biannual pulse on the cybersecurity landscape, offering critical insights into the latest attack trends and vulnerabilities,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. “This release highlights the alarming rise of AI-generated attacks and the increasing sophistication of ransomware campaigns. By analyzing trends from the first half of 2024 and providing actionable recommendations, the report empowers organizations, MSPs, and the cybersecurity industry to proactively strengthen their defenses to stay ahead of today’s most pressing risks.”

The report highlights another interesting trend: as remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools become more widely adopted for efficiency, they introduce significant risks to organizational security. Telemetry data from the report reveals that many organizations use multiple RMM tools simultaneously, creating blind spots that attackers can exploit. Without the proper controls, RMM tools can become entry points for ransomware attacks, which cybercriminals often use to cause even greater damage.

In addition to new data and analysis from the second half of 2024, the report provides a complete overview of the top vulnerabilities exploited in 2024 and predictions for 2025, alongside actionable recommendations to help organizations and MSPs strengthen their defenses against emerging threats.

Authored by the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), the Acronis H2 2024 Cyberthreats Report offers a comprehensive account of the global threat landscape as monitored by Acronis during the second half of 2024. For more information, download a copy here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/resource-center/resource/acronis-cyberthreats-report-h2-2024/

To learn more about the report and its findings, visit the Acronis blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-cyberthreats-h2-2024-report-ransomware-and-ai-are-a-dangerous-combination/