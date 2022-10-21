According to RationalStat’s study on facility management services, the Middle East facility management market is expected to witness a strong growth rate of more than 15% during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities and rising demand from the transportation industry propel the demand for facility management during the forecast period.

Facility management services are the practice of organizing, maintaining, and managing the operation of a facility or commercial space. It encompasses all aspects of covering engineering and maintenance to human resources and finance. The goal of the facility management service provider is to ensure that the property is functioning and meeting the needs of its occupants.

This regional industry has grown rapidly in recent years as businesses have come to realize the importance of having a dedicated third-party service provider to manage their properties.

Facility management services are broadly categorized under two verticals for Large and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs):

Soft Facility Management Services House Keeping Pest Control Janitorial Services Pools Maintenance Landscaping Waste Management and Others Hard Facility Management Services Cleaning Facility Management Waste Management Facility Management Security Facility Management Lighting Facility Management HVAC Systems Facility Management Lighting Facility Management HVAC Systems Facility Management Water Systems Facility Management Fire Safety Facility Management Others (incl. audio visual, roads & grounds, etc.)



Penetration of facility management to rise during the Forecast Period

The Middle East facility management market is anticipated to witness strong growth in the next six years, primarily driven by growing construction activities in the region. Moreover, the demand for facility management from government verticals, education departments, and foreign investments in the service sectors such as tourism, BFSI, and entertainment, among others, is on the surge, supporting the growth of the Middle East facility management market.

UAE is expected to dominate the Middle East facility management market owing to the increasing investment from the government. Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, as per the Dubai smart city plan of 2021, the proliferation of consulting firms, and IT and economic diversification leads Dubai to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

Based on service Organization type, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow significantly owing to the safe and secure facilities that promote accessibility.

On the basis of End User, the Construction segment holds a prominent share in the Middle East facility management market due to the rapidly growing infrastructure in the region.

Based on region, UAE is anticipated to dominate the regional market due to the considerably growing tourism sector in the country, and rising investment in the construction industry of the country.

More than 300 companies provide facility management services in the Middle East & Africa

The Middle East facility management market is fragmented in nature and observes intense competition as a result of the presence of a large number of established players in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market have decades of industry experience and are also incorporating a powerful competitive strategy by leveraging their expertise. The facility management service providers are integrating technology into their offerings that are supporting their portfolio, for instance:

In 2020, Darwish Interserve Facility Management, a Qatar-based company signed a contract for three years for facility management services with the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar to provide integrated amenities including cleaning and MEP at the Air Traffic Control Centre of Qatar.

In March 2019, EMCOR (Dubai) Group Inc. signed a contract with Riyadh-based real-estate developer Tatweer Buildings Company to offer facility management services.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Middle East facility management market include Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC., Deyaar, Duserve Facilities Management & Building Cleaning Services LLC, Consolidated Contractors Co., Delight International Facilities Management, INAYA Facilities Management Services, AA Group, Creative Associate Facility Management, Oman International Group SAOC, Perfect Reflection Facilities Management Services, Como Oman, Genetco Facilities Management & Engineering Services, EMCOR Group Inc., White Facilities Management and Cleaning Services, Al Asmakh Facilities Management, Efs Facilities Services Gloves Group, Emrill Services LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Al Borj Facility Management, and Server Facilities Management, among others.

