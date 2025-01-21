63% worry whether their qualifications, skills, and experience will remain relevant in the long term

Leadership and technology skills highlighted as the most essential for future readiness by survey respondents

Abu Dhabi, UAE – A new survey reveals that 63% of UAE residents worry whether their qualifications, skills, and experience will remain relevant in the long term. However, the majority (71%) believe in lifelong learning, as a way to be ready and excited for the future. Commissioned by the Institute for Future Readiness, a UAE-based capacity builder empowering youth and professionals to navigate the evolving future of work, the study explores attitudes towards continuous learning and skill development.

Given the concern about skill relevance, the survey delved deeper into the specific areas that respondents consider crucial for future preparedness. Leadership and technology skills tied in first place at with 63% each, followed by human skills (listening, empathy, critical thinking, problem solving and motivation) (60%), mental health and feeling good (58%), green skills (49%), and nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset (42%).

“As we navigate a rapidly changing and increasingly complex world, the skills required to become and remain future-ready are no longer optional, but a must. While participants in the study are optimistic about the future, they are equally worried about how to stay relevant and continuously update their skills. Addressing these concerns requires viewing future readiness as a multi-dimensional framework – one that encompasses a lifelong commitment to developing competencies, experiences, drivers, and preferences, all aligned with the critical priorities of the future,” commented Dr. Selina Neri, CEO, Dean & Co-Founder of The Institute for Future Readiness

When asked how respondents feel about company-lead learning and development opportunities towards their future readiness, only 22% of respondents felt their employers provide adequate upskilling opportunities.

“The UAE’s commitment to becoming a global leader in future readiness is reflected in the confidence of its citizens and residents, underscoring the government’s vision. As a key pillar of the We the UAE 2031 vision, creating a Forward Society emphasizes the growing importance of human capital in long-term value creation. By investing in holistic development, individuals and organizations can not only keep pace with change but also unlock their full potential and secure their future-readiness,” added Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Director General & Co-Founder.

Based in the UAE, the Institute for Future Readiness is the learning partner of a new breed of lifelong learners and doers, and champions holistic human development beyond skills. Working with schools, universities, the private and public sector, it prepares youth and professionals to be learners for life and be ready for the opportunities and challenges of the Future of Work. The Institute’s solutions include vocational education, degree programs, and research designed to cultivate future-ready skills and mindset, personal growth and readiness for the future.

About The Institute for Future Readiness

The Institute for Future Readiness is the beating heart of a community of lifelong learners and doers. Through championing holistic human development beyond skills, the Institute contributes to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in future readiness.

