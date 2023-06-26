Dubai: Flowwow, a leading online gifting marketplace, has announced a growing trend in buying gifts for men in 2023. According to the company’s data, there will be a 25% increase in gift purchases for men compared to the previous year, when men were allotted only 3% of all gifts bought.

The sales increase has been attributed to a number of factors:

The expansion to new markets such as the MENA region and the UAE, specifically in February this year, where acts of gift-giving are a traditional part of the celebrations

Flowwow has introduced new more male-oriented product categories (confectionary, live plants, perfume, and coffee, to name just a few), which helped to attract more customers

High demand for gifts on Father's Day contributed to the overall increase in gift purchases for men

‘Such a significant increase highlights that we’re moving in the right direction as it doesn’t only give us the growth of the number of men among the recipients but also provides small businesses with access to more orders and customers.’ — commented Slava Bogdan, Flowwow’s CEO & co-founder, adding: ‘We will keep supplying efficient tools for people to reach out to their loved ones, regardless of their location, whether it’s with the help of a flower shop in the UAE or a jewellery brand in Spain.’

Flowwow offers a wide variety of gifts for men, including pastries, mini bonsai gardens, fruit and flower baskets, and gourmet coffee sets. The company’s website features a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for customers to find the perfect gift for any occasion.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Flowwow expects to see continued growth in gift purchases for men and is committed to offering its customers high-quality products and exceptional service. ​​

For more information about Flowwow and its products, visit https://flowwow.com/en-en/dubai/all-products/

About Flowwow:

Flowwow is a Hungarian-based startup that is currently expanding its services to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, collaborating with local businesses by providing them with platforms and tools to flourish and gain loyal customers. Customers can experience the joy of gift-giving with an excitingly rich array of items like flowers, cakes, jewellery, and cosmetics using the Flowwow mobile app or the desktop site. The brand aims to simplify the process of gifting through services like speedy same-day deliveries, product photos before the delivery, and curated product lists from various local businesses. You can surprise your loved ones from any part of the world as Flowwow is home to 11,000+ local brands from 1000+ cities.

