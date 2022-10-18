MEA’s clear orthodontics market is set to reach USD 327.54 million by 2029

A CAGR of 9% is forecasted for MEA’s orthodontics market from 2022 to 2029

This projection nearly doubles its 2021 valuation of USD 164.16 million

47% of people in the UAE have dental coverage of AED 3,000 or less

DHA registered nurses increased by almost 100% from 2010 to 2019

Middle East : A national health survey published in 2009 showed that only 37% of 15-year-old schoolchildren in the UAE had healthy periodontal tissues. The country responded swiftly by prioritizing the enhancement of oral health as a critical public health goal and introducing preventive programs like ‘Dubai Smiles Healthy’ to heighten awareness of good dental hygiene practices for parents and children. The DHA (Dubai Health Authority) also nearly doubled its registered dentists over the following decade, increasing from 107 in 2010 to 197 in 2019.

Eon Dental, a leading dental technology company that specializes in the design and production of unique and patient-friendly clear aligners, has leveraged its technology to provide thousands of smiles across the region since its inception in 2010. The Jordan-based company has witnessed rapid growth through its global operations by serving MENA, Asia, Europe, and US markets. In 2021 alone, Eon served thousands of patients and subsequently raised $26 million in a series B financing round. They are now using these funds to advance their manufacturing automation and clinical capabilities, invest in the development of software solutions, and strengthen their commercialization and distribution.

The UAE’s population continues to steadily grow and demand for excellent dental services is following suit. In 2018, UAE residents and citizens were reportedly more inclined toward spending their disposable income on their oral health and 20% of treatments were availed through general dental practitioners. Today, 50% of the world’s population still suffers from oral diseases, ranging from tooth decay to tooth loss, and several companies and clinics that serve the region have stepped up to alleviate this growing concern. The Middle East and Africa’s clear orthodontics market is accordingly expected to almost double from its most recent valuation to hit USD 327.54 million by 2029.

Qais Sabri, Co-Founder, and CEO of Eon Dental commented, “​​A recent study shows that despite a large majority of the UAE population reporting problems with their teeth or gums, 55% have not sought prompt dental care. The high barrier of cost has been a primary factor for this as 47% of the country’s individuals are covered for AED 3,000 or less. There is still a gap between where we want to be with access to dental care, sufficient medical coverage, and awareness about the importance of strong dental hygiene. Eon is proud to be a part of the solution as the Middle East works toward closing this gap.”

Rising healthcare expenditure and a high prevalence of dental diseases are driving the clear orthodontics market’s growth, globally. With the Middle East and Africa’s clear orthodontics market forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9% from now until 2029, this upward trajectory will mutually benefit dental care providers and those seeking improved oral health, especially adults. It is known that 81% of people believe their teeth look unattractive in photographs and 42% of people say the first thing they would change about themselves is their smile. With invisible orthodontics offering a viable and aesthetic alternative to traditional braces, their discrete appearance and improved functionality will continue being increasingly sought after for years to come.”

With nearly 400 employees situated in four countries and a decade-plus of successful operations, Eon Dental has cemented itself as a key player in the global dental sector. Sabri, CEO at Eon, has accordingly been recognized for his efforts and the company’s compounding success; in June of 2022, Qais was awarded ‘Entrepreneur of the Month’ by the Atlantic Council. As a worldwide distribution network that provides clear aligners - a transparent, plastic form of dental braces used to adjust teeth - to dentists and orthodontists in the MENA region, Eon Dental is strongly positioned to upkeep its contributions to the Middle East dental sector and beyond.

-Ends-

About Eon Dental

Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner partner offering premium white-label solutions for

customers worldwide with high-quality clinical and treatment setup services, agile clear aligner manufacturing, and top-drawer clinician-centric software. Additionally, Eon is an established leader of clear aligners in the MENA region under the Eon Aligner brand.

For all media inquiries contact:

Bianca Riley | Karim Geadah | Aaron Illathu | Jinaan Hameer | Dushane Solomon

Atteline

E-mail: eon@atteline.com

Investors:

Noora Al Bashir

Director, Investor Relations

n.albashir@eonaligner.com