The newly approved AED 302.7 billion three-year budget has sent a powerful signal to global investors and wealth migrants: the emirate is open for growth and real estate stands to benefit first. At the same time, rising tax and policy uncertainty in traditional western markets, notably the UK, is accelerating interest in relocation, fuelling demand for premium and mid-market property in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE:

Dubai and the UAE double down on strategic growth

In November 2025, Dubai’s government unveiled what is now the largest budget in the city’s history, with projected revenue of AED 107.7 billion for 2026 and AED 99.5 billion in expenditures next year. Roughly 45 to 48 percent is earmarked for infrastructure and construction, while around 28 percent will support social development: schools, hospitals, housing and community services.

Parallel to this, the federal government of the UAE has committed AED 92.4 billion for 2026, a 29 percent increase compared with the previous year, prioritising spending on education, healthcare, pensions and social protection.

These twin budget decisions reflect a shift beyond short-term growth: they represent an intention to build durable capacity for population expansion, improved quality of life and long-term economic stability.

Wealth migration: capital and families reposition for stability

This contrast becomes even more pronounced when viewed alongside the UK’s fiscal direction. Against this backdrop, many prospective international residents are reconsidering traditional investment destinations. In the UK, rising tax burdens, potential changes to capital-gains and pension regimes, and increased regulatory scrutiny have created a climate of uncertainty for high-net-worth individuals. As a result, Dubai’s stable fiscal posture, zero-income-tax policy and renewed investment in social infrastructure are becoming increasingly attractive.

According to Simon Baker, Founder and Managing Director of award-winning real estate group haus & haus:

“This is the clearest signal yet that Dubai is preparing for long-term population growth and wants to attract global talent, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families. And that demand ultimately shows up first in the real estate market.”

Off Plan Director Paul Sharland adds:

“We are seeing a new profile of client - business owners from the UK and Europe who are not just investing; they are moving their companies, their children and their future here. They want stability, world-class schooling and a place they can plan a decade ahead. Dubai is offering exactly that.”

The result is a shift not only in capital flows but in lifestyles. Buyers are increasingly seeking long-term residential homes and family-friendly communities, signalling a structural real estate demand rather than speculative interest.

Property demand surges and data backs the trend

Recent data from Dubai Land Department and market analysts underscores the impact of this fiscal and migratory shift. Transactions for properties above AED 10 million currently sit at 5,978 so far in 2025 marking a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2024. High-end deals across premium waterfront, urban and mixed-use projects surged, while mid-market and family-oriented developments also saw a pickup in enquiries and sales.

Industry sources suggest that this demand wave is far from limited to ultra-luxury segments: mid-market apartments, townhouses, and long-stay rentals are enjoying increased uptake as relocating families, professionals and entrepreneurs settle in for the long term.

As Baker explains:

“Real estate is no longer just a lifestyle choice. It is part of the new wealth architecture, a sovereign hedge that combines capital protection, mobility and legacy planning.”

UK budget pressures accelerate wealth migration

The UK’s Autumn Budget 2025 introduced several measures targeting higher earners, property owners and business founders. Taxes on property income, dividend income and savings income are set to rise, a new council tax surcharge applies to homes valued over £2 million, and Capital Gains Tax relief for Employee Ownership Trusts has been reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent. Personal tax thresholds remain frozen until 2031, pulling more individuals into higher tax brackets. SMEs also face increased costs through the removal of low-value import duty relief and higher business rates on warehouses and logistics facilities.

These measures, combined with downward revisions to UK productivity and elevated national borrowing, have contributed to growing concerns among affluent households and business owners about the long-term direction of the UK economy. Many are actively evaluating relocation to more stable and growth-oriented jurisdictions.

In contrast, the UAE’s federal budget and Dubai’s record AED 302.7 billion three-year spending plan emphasise investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare and social development - all without increasing the tax burden on residents or businesses. This fiscal divergence is a major driver of wealth migration, with Dubai’s pro-growth policies aligning with the priorities of globally mobile families seeking stability, opportunity and long-term value.

Safety and security as a defining factor in relocation decisions

Another factor influencing relocation is the difference in safety and security. Dubai consistently ranks among the safest cities in the world, offering low crime rates, secure public spaces and predictable day-to-day living. For many European and UK families facing rising concerns around crime and urban safety, Dubai provides a level of stability that has become a decisive part of the relocation equation.

Dubai’s long‑term trajectory: where global wealth is heading

The combined effect of generous public spending, wealth migration and real estate demand points to a sustained growth trajectory for Dubai, not just as a tax-efficient hub but as a mature, diversified global city attractive for families, entrepreneurs and long-term investors.

Infrastructure investment strengthens connectivity, public services and quality of life. Schools and hospitals support families looking for stability. Housing demand rises as more individuals relocate with businesses and families. And real estate, both luxury and mid-market, become a lever for wealth preservation and growth.

For global investors and high-net-worth individuals evaluating options, Dubai’s budget and the migration wave it supports sends a clear message: the emirate is no longer a niche alternative. It is fast becoming the default destination for those seeking stability, opportunity and long-term value.

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013, haus & haus is a multi-award-winning real estate group offering a complete in-house service across Dubai’s property market. With dedicated divisions for sales, leasing, property management, off plan and short term rentals, clients benefit from end-to-end expertise under one roof.

Its specialised luxury team provides tailored marketing and personalised advisory for high-end clients, redefining the buying and selling experience across Dubai’s most exclusive communities.

Note: The correct name format for the company is haus & haus (lower case letters and ‘&’)

Off Plan & Investment at haus & haus

For off plan and property investment, haus & haus provides a full spectrum service tailored to investors, end users and first time buyers. The services include property sourcing and selection, financing guidance, yield optimisation and fully managed holiday rentals through haus & haus Holidays. With deep local knowledge and real-time market data, our consultants guide clients through every stage, from pre-launch opportunities to high-yield leasing and long term portfolio growth.

Press Enquiries

If you should have any questions, interview, or image requests – or require Dubai/UAE property market insights – please contact:

Amel El Achkar

Marketing Manager

haus & haus Real Estate

amel@hausandhaus.com