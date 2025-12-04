Dubai’s real estate market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by strong investor confidence and increasing demand for both residential and commercial properties. The record-breaking transaction sales and value have reinforced Dubai’s position as a global real estate hub.

In November 2025, a total of 19,016 transactions were recorded, as per the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The total value of the transactions has reached AED 64.7 billion. This demonstrates a 30.9% increase in volume and a 49.5% rise in value, as compared to November 2024. The average price per square foot has hit AED 1,755.

Dubai Real Estate Performance

Below is the comprehensive breakdown of sales value and volume between November 2024 and November 2025:

Property Type Total Sales in November 2024 Total Sales Value in November 2024 Total Sales in November 2025 Total Sales Value in November 2025 Apartments 11,533 AED 21.1 billion 15,903 AED 32.1 billion Villas 2,205 AED 12.1 billion 2,078 AED 13.2 billion Commercial Properties 360 AED 1.3 billion 646 AED 2.3 billion Plots 384 AED 8.1 billion 377 AED 17.1 billion

Price Analysis

Here are the average prices of properties in Dubai:

Apartments: AED 1.4 million

AED 1.4 million Villas: AED 4.1 million

AED 4.1 million Commercial: AED 2.1 million

AED 2.1 million Plots: AED 6.7 million

Top Performing Areas by Value

Here are the top-performing areas by value in November 2025:

Areas Total Value in AED Umm Suqeim First AED 3.7 billion Palm Jumeirah AED 3.7 billion Business Bay AED 3.5 billion Al Yelayiss 1 AED 3 billion Downtown Dubai AED 2.8 billion

Top Performing Areas by Volume

The following are the top-performing areas by volume in November 2025:

Areas Total Volume Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) 1,343 Wadi Al Safa 5 1,094 Business Bay 1,006 Dubai South 848 Jebel Ali First 830

Most Expensive Projects

The most expensive apartment project sold in November 2025 is Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay at Jumeirah First. The most expensive apartment was sold at AED 203 million.

The most costly villa project sold this month is a villa on Palm Jumeirah, priced at AED 110 million.

Best Selling Projects

Below are the best-selling apartments and villas projects in November 2025:

Apartment: Binghatti Flare is the best-selling apartment project, with a total of 369 units sold, valued at AED 470.7 million. The median price of an apartment was 1.3 million.

Binghatti Flare is the best-selling apartment project, with a total of 369 units sold, valued at AED 470.7 million. The median price of an apartment was 1.3 million. Villa: A total of 66 villas were sold at Grand Polo - Selvara 2, with a combined value of AED 438.9 million. The median price of a villa was AED 6.6 million.

A total of 66 villas were sold at Grand Polo - Selvara 2, with a combined value of AED 438.9 million. The median price of a villa was AED 6.6 million. Mortgage Market

Momentum in mortgage-backed transactions has strengthened. A total of 4,521 mortgage transactions were completed, an increase of 13.2%% from November 2024. The mortgage value reached AED 14.7 billion, demonstrating a 4% YoY increase.

Rental Market

The rental market continued its momentum in November 2025. The average rent of apartments rose to AED 75k, reflecting an 11.9% YoY increase, while the average rent of villas reached AED 189.9k, marking an increase of 8.1% from November 2024. On the other hand, the rent of commercial properties reached AED 90k, representing a 78.2% YoY increase.

According to Tara Khan, Director at Kelt and Co Realty, “Dubai’s real estate market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by surging demand and sustained investor interest. With consistent performance, Dubai’s real estate market is set to show strong growth in 2026 and the upcoming years, supported by the development of cutting-edge infrastructure and a continuous stream of premium projects.”

About Kelt and Co Realty

Kelt and Co Realty is the best real estate agency in Dubai, offering top-tier services. Utilizing decades of experience and expertise, professionals at Kelt and Co have helped a diverse range of investors and homebuyers to invest in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector. They offer customized solutions to meet the needs, preferences, and budget of the clients.

They offer a wide range of services, such as buying and selling properties, property management, property handover, legal services, and more. Their professional guidance allows investors to make well-informed and profitable decisions.