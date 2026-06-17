Dubai, UAE: W Capital, a real estate brokerage firm, expect the total value of new real estate projects to be launched or developed in Dubai will exceed AED 1 trillion within the next five years.

The investments will be driven by continued population growth, the influx of foreign investment, and the ongoing announcement of mega-projects by leading real estate developers.

Walid Al Zarooni, W Capital Real Estate CEO, affirmed that Emaar Properties' announcement of its new AED 200 billion development project in the heart of Dubai clearly indicates that the market is moving towards a new phase of urban and investment expansion, reinforcing expectations of continued mega-project launches in the future.

Al Zarooni said that the company's estimates are based on projects announced by major real estate developers, project launch rates over the past years, and development plans linked to Dubai's economic agenda and the emirate's "D33" population and urban growth targets, which support continued demand for various types of real estate assets.

He pointed out that Dubai's real estate market is witnessing a qualitative shift in the nature of projects offered. It is no longer limited to traditional residential complexes but now includes integrated cities, mixed-use projects, business centers, and community projects that rely on the latest sustainability concepts and smart infrastructure, reflecting the evolving needs of both investors and residents.

The CEO added that rapid population growth and the attraction of talent, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world constitute one of the most prominent drivers of real estate demand, whether for residential units, office spaces, or hotels.This provides developers with a clearer vision for expansion and launching new long-term projects.

Al Zarooni emphasized that Dubai's sophisticated legislative environment, advanced infrastructure, economic stability, and the resilience of its economy have solidified the emirate's position as one of the world's most attractive real estate markets, enabling it to attract capital and long-term investments even amidst the economic and geopolitical challenges facing some parts of the world.

He noted that major infrastructure projects and plans to develop transportation and service networks will create additional momentum for the real estate sector in the coming years, opening the door to the development of new urban areas and diverse investment opportunities.

Al Zarooni concluded that Dubai possesses the necessary elements to continue leading real estate growth in the region, pointing out that the mega-projects currently being announced reflect the confidence of developers and investors in the emirate's future and represent the beginning of a new phase of urban expansion expected to add projects with a total value exceeding one trillion dirhams over the next five years.

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Founded in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA Dubai).

The company specializes in real estate development, buying, selling, and leasing properties, as well as providing real estate consultancy services. It is accredited by more than 100 real estate developers.

Since its establishment, the total value of properties marketed by the company for major developers has exceeded AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a certified real estate expert accredited by Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). He is also the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor.”

Al Zarooni is one of the pioneers in leveraging social media to educate real estate audiences, offering nearly daily free advice and insights on the sector through videos and real estate tips across platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, which are his most active channels.