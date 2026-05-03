Top transactions include apartments sold for AED 171m and AED 121.8m

Dubai — Dubai’s real estate market recorded its highest monthly value of off-plan residential apartment sales so far this year in April, reaching AED 19.7 billion, according to an analysis by property data platform Al Masdar Al Aqaari, based on transactions registered with the Dubai Land Department.

The total was generated from 8,812 transactions, surpassing AED 18 billion from 8,152 deals in March, AED 19.1 billion from 8,888 deals in February, and AED 19.4 billion from 8,915 deals in January.

On an annual basis, off-plan residential apartment sales rose 4.2% in April compared with AED 18.9 billion recorded in April 2025, which saw 9,283 transactions.

Dubai Islands maintains lead

Dubai Islands continued to dominate as the top-performing area for off-plan apartment sales for the fourth consecutive month, recording AED 2.6 billion across 691 transactions in April. The area has led the market since the start of 2026, with cumulative sales exceeding AED 7.9 billion from 2,335 deals between January and the end of April.

Al Khairan First ranked second in April, with sales of AED 1.5 billion from 507 transactions. Madinat Al Mataar, near Al Maktoum International Airport, ranked third, recording AED 1.4 billion across 899 deals.

High-value transactions

April saw two notable off-plan apartment transactions exceeding AED 100 million. A unit at Aman Residences Dubai sold for AED 171 million, with a built-up area of approximately 10,000 square feet, translating to around AED 17,100 per square foot.

The second transaction involved an apartment at Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, which sold for AED 121.8 million. The unit spans 13,250 square feet, equating to roughly AED 9,193 per square foot.

The analysis was conducted by Al Masdar Al Aqaari (Arabic for “The Real Estate Source”), which specialises in analysing property market data across Dubai and the UAE, delivering insights based on market indicators while tracking project activity, sales, and pricing trends.

About Al Masdar Al Aqaari

Al Masdar Al Aqaari (Arabic for “The Real Estate Source”) is an online platform that provides data-driven analysis of Dubai’s and the UAE’s property markets, offering insights into sales activity, pricing trends, and development pipelines based on official data and market indicators.

The platform tracks key market movements and delivers analytical content aimed at supporting investors, developers, and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.

For media inquiries please contact:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Content Plus

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com