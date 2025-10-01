The real estate market sustained an upward trajectory in September 2025. A total of 20,127 sales have been recorded, demonstrating a 11.3% increase from September 2024. The sale value reached AED 54.3 billion, a 21.2% increase from September 2024. The average price per sq. ft. has reached AED 1,689.

Here is the detailed comparison of real estate volume and sales between September 2024 and September 2025:

Property Type Total Sales in September 2024 Total Sales Value in September 2024 Total Sales in September 2025 Total Sales Value in September 2025 Apartments 14,167 AED 24.5 billion 17,112 AED 31.8 billion Villas 3,244 AED 14.6 billion 955 AED 5.2 billion Commercial Properties 352 AED 751.3 million 514 AED 1.5 billion Plots 282 AED 4.8 billion 1,545 AED 15.7 billion

Top Performing Areas in September 2025

September 2025 has shown robust performance across some areas, including Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Hills Estate, and Business Bay.

Jumeirah Village Circle

With a prime location, a wide range of properties, and affordability, Jumeirah Village Circle has drawn in many investors. The community offers a family-friendly environment, plenty of green spaces, and various developments, making it the best option for long-term investment.

Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai Hills Estate offers a unique mix of upscale residences with top-tier amenities and golf courses. Its scenic environment and strong rental demand have made it a top choice among investors and homebuyers.

Business Bay

Recognized as a commercial and lifestyle hub, Business Bay continues to attract investors and buyers looking for strong capital appreciation and higher rental yields. With a strategic location, elegant residences, and office developments, it remains appealing to expats and professionals.

Mortgage Market Performance

In September 2025, a total of 3,787 mortgage transactions were closed, a decrease of 9.2% from September 2024. The total mortgage value was AED 12.1 billion, reflecting a 24.2% decline compared to September 2024.

According to the Sales Director of Kelt and Co Realty, Tara Khan, “Dubai’s real estate market marks an unprecedented growth in September. With cutting-edge infrastructure, the surge in high-net-worth individuals, and the investor-friendly policies, Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global real estate hub. As we move into Q4 2025 and 2026, this growth will further amplify, while offering lucrative investment opportunities for capital appreciation and rental yields. Dubai is not only a safe haven but also emerging as a global hub for the future of real estate.”

Most Expensive Projects Sold

Aman Residences Dubai - Tower 1 at Jumeirah Second was the most expensive apartment project sold in September 2025, with a worth of AED 83 million.

The most expensive villa was sold at The World Islands, whose worth is AED 200 million.

Best Projects Sold in September 2025

The following are the best projects sold in September 2025:

Project Property Type Volume Value Median Price Binghatti Skyrise Apartment 318 AED 577.8 million AED 1.5 million Binghatti Aquarise Apartment 305 AED 512.6 million AED 1.3 million Damac Islands - Seychelles 2 Villa 176 AED 531.6 million AED 2.8 million Dubai World Central Villa 167 AED 748.4 million AED 4.4 million

Rental Market

Dubai’s rental market shows endurance performance in September 2025. The average rent for apartments has reached AED 88,000, while the rent of villas climbed to AED 190,000, demonstrating strong growth. Meanwhile, the average rent for commercial properties has reached AED 75,000, a 10.3% increase from September 2024.

Heading into the rest of 2025, Dubai’s real estate market is projected to climb further, making it a prominent property market. The increase in high-net-worth individuals and mega projects is the major driver of this growth. Due to state-of-the-art infrastructure, tax incentives, investor-friendly policies, and a luxurious lifestyle, the city will continue to attract investors from every corner of the world, ensuring robust growth.

This comprehensive report was prepared by Tara Khan, Sales Director at Kelt and Co Realty, providing an overview of Dubai transactions.

