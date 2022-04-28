Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] has published its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting water use efficiency with 44% recycled and reused, reiterating the Company’s proactive steps towards reducing water footprint. The other key highlights within the report included a 16% reduction in direct Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions (Scope 1),7900+ hours in HSE training delivered and engagement with local suppliers at 72%.

Out of the seven identified pillars of the Company’s Sustainability Report 2021, the highlighted achievements are categorized under the Company’s Natural Resources, Maintaining and Developing Valuable Relationships and Strong Workforce pillars. The increased focus on hiring and retention of female employees with female managers representation at 12.5% of the total workforce was another key highlight within the Strong Workforce pillar.

The report outlined and highlighted achievements, defining the Company’s sustainability approach. It focussed on the evaluation and achievements of the Group’s eight key subsidiaries - Dubai Investments Park, Dubai Investment Real Estate, Emirates Building Systems, Emirates District Cooling Company (Emicool), Emirates Float Glass, Emirates Glass, Al Mal Capital and Globalpharma – with significant impacts on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

“Sustainability is a vital component of Dubai Investments’ business and operations and continues to remain central to the Company’s purpose and the ability to generate value for the stakeholders across the value chain. As a Company we are making steady progress within the sustainability segment and year-on-year our sustainability journey is experiencing an organic growth as compared to the previous years. It is very fulfilling to acknowledge the progress in 2021 as we continued our momentum in the pursuit of effective implementation of sustainability policies and procedures, complying with the best-in-class governance practices”, said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments.

Highlighting significant achievements across the Company’s Responsible Operations pillar, the Company has outlined the dedication to achieve excellence and eco-efficiency in operations by focussing on a sustainably built environment through Green Buildings, and through the implementation and integration of due diligence policies, adoption of new technology platforms and maintenance of necessary security precautions, raising the minimum level of protection of information assets to support systems across all Dubai Investments Group companies.

Under the Integrity and Economic contribution pillar, the Company nominated and trained sustainability champions as part of its aim to develop and enhance the corporate sustainability strategy alongside implementing other initiatives aimed at conducting business responsibly.

The Company has focussed on growing its businesses and investments to make a vital contribution to the country’s knowledge, innovation and sustainable development goals, under the pillar of Amplifying Economic Impacts. The Company also engaged in more than 40 community initiatives at both local and regional levels as part of its seventh pillar of Supporting Communities.

By incorporating ESG factors into the Company’s reporting, Dubai Investments is directly contributing to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) providing a roadmap of measures and commitments facilitating alignment with and the accomplishment of the SDGs.

