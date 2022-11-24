Global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow to $8.4 billion by 2025

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today released a whitepaper titled “Accelerate Your Network Transformation”. In an era of rapid digital adoption, organisations must transform their approach to networking to reduce costs and expand capabilities. Software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) is the next evolution in enterprise networking and solves growing challenges facing organisations in their IT estates.

SD-WAN provides a flexible foundation for digital transformation and fuels digital adoption. The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.5%, according to ResearchandMarkets. At the same time, digital transformation spending in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) is expected to have a CAGR of 16.6% over the five-year period, reaching $58 billion in 2025 and accounting for 40% of all ICT investments made that year, according to IDC.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “Middle East organisations are accelerating their network transformation journeys to further contribute to a digital-first, knowledge-based economy vision. SD-WAN is networking for a cloud-centric world and delivers connectivity with increased efficiency, agility, and trust. This report explores how SD-WAN, a single network solution has the potential to define the success of an organisation’s network transformation journey.”

Organisations across all kinds of vertical are managing distributed working environments, increasingly complex ICT environments, and growing demands for optimised user experiences. The paper serves as a guide to adopting, optimising, and maximising the value of SD-WAN in an organisation.

However, the challenge for many organisations is to find their path forward in network transformation and capture the opportunity in SD-WAN. The whitepaper describes ways SD-WAN can address a growing number of ICT challenges by removing barriers to innovation:

Growing ICT Complexity

Changing User Demands

Increasing Cost Pressure

Deploying Multi-Cloud Strategies

Manual Processes and Long Leads Times

Rigid Architecture and Contracts

With the right networking partner, organisations across verticals like healthcare, retail, finance, education can adopt make SD-WAN adoption simple, seamless, and efficient. Every organisation should have a partner that can be their guide on a long-term network transformation journey that continually evolves to meet the changing needs of users. The move from a legacy network to a software-defined future requires network expertise, skills and experience to ensure its success.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae