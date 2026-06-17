Digital native challenger banks, built on AI-driven, cloud-first and asset-light models, are setting new standards for speed, personalisation and cost efficiency

Traditional banks face structural productivity challenges and a looming margin squeeze, with global bank profit pools potentially declining by USD 170bn by 2030 without decisive transformation.

Emerging markets are powering long term growth in banking demand, driven by rising incomes, expanding middle classes and increasing intra EM trade

Next‑generation client groups are reshaping banking revenue pools, with entrepreneurs, family offices, UHNWIs and women increasingly driving demand for more tailored, data‑driven financial services.

DIFC acts as a convergence point for established banks and new-age banking institutions, enabling collaboration, competition and accelerated modernisation across the sector

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today launched the second report in its 2026 Future of Finance series. The report underscores that resilience, rather than size or legacy, will define long-term success for banks navigating disruption.

The Changing Face of Banking: Building Resilience Through Change report examines how global banks must adapt their operating models to absorb disruption, evolve, and remain resilient amid AI, digital-native challengers, and shifting global demand.

Built on AI-driven, cloud first and asset light models, challenger banks are setting new standards for speed, personalisation and cost efficiency – and in doing so, exposing the limitations of traditional operating models. Their rapid growth is reinforcing pressures on established institutions, accelerating a shift in which both sides must innovate faster to stay competitive. Without decisive transformation, industry profit pools could fall by USD 170bn by 2030, pushing many institutions below their cost of capital.

The report emphasises that AI offers the clearest path out of this conundrum. Rapidly becoming core infrastructure, AI is already delivering the productivity uplift the sector urgently needs and building the foundation of the next-generation operating model that digital native banks have turned into the industry’s new template.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “As the global banking industry undergoes its most significant transformation in nearly two decades, institutions must embrace innovation, resilience and adaptability to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape shaped by AI, digital assets and shifting global markets. In Dubai and specifically at DIFC, we are committed to enabling this transformation through a future-focused ecosystem that connects global institutions to high-growth opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while supporting banks in building the agility and resilience needed for the future.”

As the second in a four-part series on the Future of Finance that will be published over the course of 2026, the report draws on insights from a high-level roundtable held at the Centre at the start of the year, which brought together senior financial services leaders. The report features insights from the roundtable which have been augmented by network-based research, along with interviews with distinguished industry experts, including: Ambareen Musa, CEO of GCC, Revolut; Rohit Garg, Chief Digital Officer & Group Head, Retail Products, Emirates NBD; and Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking, Mashreq.

Strategic geographical relevance

The report identifies that banks moving early and decisively will not only defend profitability but unlock new client groups, new regions and frontier asset classes. In doing so, they position themselves to capture a larger share of global finance.

As a bridge between the East and the West, Dubai’s geographical location enables banks to connect emerging FinTech innovation with global capital and reach high growth markets across Asia, the Gulf and Africa. Thus, Asian FinTech companies and European challenger banks also choose Dubai as a base to tap into booming consumer markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa where mobile-first banking is becoming the norm.

In this way, DIFC acts as a vibrant hub where both established players and digital entrants can compete, collaborate and grow.

Embracing digital innovation and evolving regulation

Banks are likely to use jurisdictions with supportive regulation to pilot new services and test model accuracy and governance in a controlled environment before scaling them across the region. As the world’s first AI‑native financial centre, DIFC is integrating intelligence into regulatory processes and market infrastructure, enabling firms to build, test and scale AI‑driven financial services.

An integral part of the DIFC ecosystem are 290 banks and capital markets firms, including 17 of the world’s 19 global systemically important banks, reinforcing DIFC’s role as a strategic base for institutions navigating structural change.

Unlocking opportunities with new groups and markets

DIFC’s new report reveals entrepreneurs, family offices, and women represent influential banking clients whose distinct and evolving financial needs remain underserved. AI-driven insights and bespoke advisory backed by more accurate anticipation of client needs allows banks to deliver targeted, personalised offerings to these groups and unlock new revenue pools.

In addition, family offices, especially in emerging markets, are increasing in number and sophistication, yet remain fragmented and underserved in areas such as cross-border structuring, private market access, and succession planning. Emerging capital hubs such as Dubai stand out in this regard, with DIFC offering support to these groups with next‑generation banking services, including AI‑enabled client engagement, digital assets, and new operating models tailored to evolving client needs.

DIFC’s pro-innovation regulatory framework, robust laws, regulations, and market infrastructure position Dubai as a leading global capital hub. Supporting next-generation banking services, the Centre showcases AI-enabled client engagement and new operating models tailored to evolving client needs, reinforcing DIFC’s role as a global platform shaping the future of finance.

To learn more about the future of banking and download the full report: here.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial center, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial center operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilized commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Burson | bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae