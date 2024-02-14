Dubai, UAE – Toluna, in collaboration with MetrixLab, released the findings from their study, "2024 Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr Insights”, providing a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior in the UAE during the upcoming festive season. As the UAE gears up for the 2024 Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr period, the study offers an extensive analysis of consumer behavior, shedding light on the significant shifts and emerging trends.

General Behavior and Perceptions Around Ramadan and Eid:

The study highlights shifts in consumer behavior from 2023 to 2024, with heightened enthusiasm for special Ramadan events in stores, Ramadan brand editions, and shopping during the festive season. While special offers and prices continue to be the top two factors influencing shopping destinations, this year there’s a notable surge in residents prioritizing 'hassle-free returns' and 'multiple counters for faster payments.' Specifically, 18% express a preference for easy product returns in 2024 compared to 13% in 2023, and 14% favor multiple billing counters, up from 10% in 2023. Additionally, 48% emphasize the allure of offers and promotions, and 25% value the convenience of free home delivery

Impact of Winter Ramadan on Spending Behavior:

The predominant sentiment around Winter Ramadan is of excitement, with 52% stating they are excited due to multiple outdoor options available in Winter during Ramadan. Owing to Winter Ramadan, respondents expect to consume more dates (51%), hot beverages (47%), and chocolates and sweets (46%). As for beauty and personal care products, about one-third plan to use more moisturizers and oral care products compared to Ramadans in the Summer months.

Consumer expectations from brands & banks

When it comes to shopping, consumers in the UAE are enticed by brands that provide discounts (56%), bundle offers (49%), and gifts/services (38%). In terms of banking expectations for the same period, UAE residents are keen on offers related to shopping (55%), signing up for new credit cards (43%), and dining (42%). Notably, there's a substantial increase in the number of individuals seeking advantageous offers on car loans, with 35% expressing heightened interest.

Shopping and Activities Planning Around Ramadan & Eid:

Residents strategically plan their purchases ahead of Ramadan, covering a range of items including groceries, household cleaning supplies, and home décor. Eid gift shopping is anticipated to span the entire holy month, with specific plans in place. Before Ramadan, 44% intend to purchase bulk groceries, while 50% plan to acquire bulk household cleaning items. Additionally, 24% opt to shop for new outfits for Iftars/Eid, with a consistent 25% planning to do so in the last 10 days. Furthermore, 43% have outlined plans to purchase new home decor for Ramadan/Eid.

Social plans are also in the works, as 35% intend to commence inviting friends and relatives throughout the month. Travel aspirations are evident, with 19% planning to book a trip abroad for Eid before Ramadan, while 17% aim to book a staycation. The process of buying Eid gifts will be spread out throughout the season, with 24% planning to start the process, 26% intending to continue throughout the month, and another 26% planning to do so in the last 10 days.

Eid Festivities: Consumer Engagement

In 2024, a significant portion of UAE residents expresses heightened interest in diverse cultural activities during the Eid period. The enthusiasm for participation is evident across various activities, with 84% planning to visit relatives and friends, 81% intending to explore shopping malls for retail experiences, 76% opting for fine dining or restaurant visits, 64% engaging in cultural activities, 63% planning visits to theme parks, 57% expressing a desire to travel abroad, and 47% keen on attending concerts, live shows, and events.

Spending Plans for Global vs. Local Brands Due to Recent Geo-Political Events:

46% of UAE consumers plan to buy the same as before from local and global brands in UAE. However, 47% of UAE residents plan to buy more from local brands mainly groceries (64%), apparel (clothing, footwear, accessories, etc., 50%), fragrances (45%), household cleaning items (42%), dining out -fast food restaurants (41%), and coffee shops (40%).

Likely Gifting Behavior During 2024 Eid Al-Fitr:

In 2024, a significant majority of UAE residents (92%) are planning to get Eid gifts for their children, spouses, and parents. The breakdown of this total shows a likely heightened demand for children's gifts, with 68% (+4% than in 2023) planning to pamper their kids, while 64% will buy gifts for their spouses, 50% for parents, 46% for friends, and 39% for themselves. In terms of what they are planning to gift, chocolate, dates, and sweets are preferred by 53% of respondents with fragrances a very close second also with 53%. 44% plan to give money, and 37% will go for toys and games. Also of note: there is a substantial increase in the ‘home goods & furniture’ and ‘pre-owned cars’ categories when compared to 2023:

The data also shows that UAE residents will spend more on Eid gifts: 53% expressed their intention to spend more than last year. The motivations for this are multi-faceted, ranging from a conscious decision to adopt a more generous approach, as indicated by 39% versus 30% in the previous year. Additionally, the surge in prices compared to the previous year prompts 40% of respondents to acknowledge the necessity of increased expenditure on gifts. Notably, 36% cite personal financial improvements as a factor contributing to their augmented spending plans, while 31% articulate their intent to purchase gifts for a larger circle of individuals this year compared to the norm.

Brand Communications and Social Media Engagement:

In comparison to the social media habits during Ramadan in 2023, residents are anticipating a reduction in the time spent on specific social media platforms including Telegram (34%) X (previously Twitter) (32%), Instagram (33%), and TikTok (32%). When examining the brand communications expected during the upcoming Ramadan, there is a noticeable increase, with 53% expressing a keen interest in promotions and offers, as opposed to the previous year's figure of 49%. This signals a heightened interest among residents in receiving information on promotions and offers from brands during this period.

Commenting on the results, George Akkaoui, Enterprise Accounts Manager and Head of the Middle East and Africa Office at Toluna, stated: “As we delve into the rich insights derived from the 2024 Ramadan & Eid al-Fitr study, a profound narrative of consumer behavior in the UAE unfolds. The data not only unveils the evolving trends but also serves as a compass guiding businesses through the intricate landscape of consumer expectations. You can infer the strategic planning evident in residents' pre-Ramadan purchases, the nuanced shifts in gifting preferences, and the amplified resonance of brand communications in the digital sphere. As Ramadan transitions into the winter months, the study becomes a cornerstone for understanding the subtle dance between tradition and adaptation in consumer choices. These findings underscore the imperative for businesses to not only acknowledge but embrace the evolving consumer mindset, tailoring strategies that resonate with the pulse of the UAE residents during this festive season”.

