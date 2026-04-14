The Multiplier Effect: Strategic wireless investment is delivering measurable business value in Saudi Arabia, with organizations reporting gains across customer engagement, operational efficiency, employee productivity, and revenue.

Strategic wireless investment is delivering measurable business value in Saudi Arabia, with organizations reporting gains across customer engagement, operational efficiency, employee productivity, and revenue. The Wireless AI Paradox: While AI is helping drive wireless ROI, it is also increasing complexity, security pressures, and competition for talent.

While AI is helping drive wireless ROI, it is also increasing complexity, security pressures, and competition for talent. The Strategic Imperative: Organizations in Saudi Arabia that simplify operations, strengthen security, and build the right skills will be better positioned to unlock stronger returns from wireless investment.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Cisco today released its inaugural State of Wireless Report, revealing that wireless has evolved into a strategic growth engine in Saudi Arabia, where a single network investment drives compounding returns across customer engagement, operational efficiency, employee productivity, and revenue.

Based on findings from Cisco’s State of Wireless Report in Saudi Arabia, organizations across the Kingdom are reaching an inflection point in connectivity demand, and those that prioritize wireless strategically are achieving stronger business value.

This business value is shaped by the “wireless AI paradox”: while AI is a primary driver of wireless ROI, it may also increase operational complexity, security risks, and pressure on talent, whether this dynamic becomes a barrier or a competitive advantage depends on how organizations respond.

The findings point to a strategic path forward: simplifying operations, modernizing security, and investing in skills, to help organizations in Saudi Arabia address these challenges and capture greater value from their wireless infrastructure.

Modern wireless drives better outcomes for customers, operations, employees, and revenue

Across Saudi Arabia, organizations that strategically prioritize wireless are seeing measurable gains across business performance, underscoring the direct link between modern wireless infrastructure and business growth. Those already modernizing are experiencing a multiplier effect, where an investment in wireless generates multiple positive business outcomes:

More than 83% report enhanced customer engagement

report enhanced customer engagement 78% report operational efficiency gains

report operational efficiency gains 75% see employee productivity improvements

see employee productivity improvements 67% report positive revenue impacts from wireless investments

These findings highlight how modern wireless infrastructure is becoming increasingly central to business growth in Saudi Arabia. As AI workloads, IoT adoption and broader connectivity demands continue to rise, wireless is emerging as a more strategic priority for organizations across the Kingdom.

“Organizations in Saudi Arabia are increasingly viewing wireless not just as connectivity infrastructure, but as a strategic enabler that shapes customer experience, operational resilience, employee productivity, and growth. As AI, IoT, and always-connected environments scale, the organizations that lead will be those that modernize now, simplifying operations, embedding security into the network, and building the right skills to stay ahead. At Cisco, we are helping customers turn wireless from a source of complexity into a platform for innovation and competitive advantage,” said Bader Almadi, Vice President, Cisco Saudi Arabia.

The Wireless AI Paradox

While AI is helping accelerate wireless innovation in Saudi Arabia, it is also intensifying three interconnected challenges: operational complexity, security pressures and pressure on talent. How organizations address these barriers will play a critical role in determining whether wireless becomes a source of greater business value and competitive advantage.

Reducing operational complexity: As AI-driven workloads and connected environments continue to expand, organizations in Saudi Arabia are facing growing pressure to simplify wireless operations through AI-driven automation, better visibility and more proactive network management.

100% of organizations report that wireless operations are becoming more complex

of organizations report that wireless operations are becoming more complex 63% say they spend most of their time on reactive troubleshooting and incident management

say they spend most of their time on reactive troubleshooting and incident management 86% report visibility gaps that impair their ability to troubleshoot Wi-Fi issues effectively

These findings highlight how operational strain is making wireless modernization more difficult to achieve.

Mitigating wireless security risks: AI-generated or automated cyberattacks are emerging as a leading source of wireless security risk, increasing both financial exposure and operational disruption. Organizations in Saudi Arabia are therefore under growing pressure to strengthen wireless security through more modern, resilient and adaptive approaches.

84% of organizations have experienced at least one wireless security incident in the last 12 months

of organizations have experienced at least one wireless security incident in the last 12 months 60% report financial losses linked to those incidents

report financial losses linked to those incidents Of those, 51% report losses exceeding US$1 million in the past year

report losses exceeding in the past year 35% report disruption from compromised IoT or OT devices

Addressing competition for wireless talent: Talent shortages are adding further pressure to organizations already managing more complex and risk-exposed wireless environments. This is reinforcing the need to build, retain, and develop the wireless skills required to support modernization.

91% of organizations report challenges in hiring wireless talent

of organizations report challenges in hiring wireless talent Professionals are increasingly shifting toward roles in AI and cybersecurity

This shortage is contributing to higher operating costs (40%), lower morale (40%), and reduced innovation (28%)

Taken together, these findings show that the wireless AI paradox is not just about rising complexity, security risk and talent pressure, but about how organizations respond to them. In Saudi Arabia, those that take a strategic and holistic approach to simplifying operations, strengthening security and building skills will be better positioned to unlock stronger returns from wireless investment.

About the Cisco State of Wireless Report

The Cisco State of Wireless Report is an inaugural global study based on interviews with 6,098 wireless decision-makers and technical specialists in organizations with at least 250 employees across 30 markets and a range of industries, including 106 organizations in Saudi Arabia. Research was conducted in November 2025 by Sandpiper Research & Insights.

About Cisco

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